Baest: veröffentlichen “Imp Of The Perverse” inkl. Videozusammenschnitt von großen Shows in Dänemark

Baest teilen eine düstere Vision über ihren neuen Song, Imp Of The Perverse: “Our second single shows the dark sides of the human soul. It combines the heavy grooves with catchy rock melodies which forces the listener to both bang and boogie. It’s unreason, it’s chaos, it’s the Imp Of The Perverse.”

Das Video wurde von Jakob Printzlau geschnitten und von Theis Mortensen und Martin Hagge während zwei ganz besonderer Headliner-Shows in Aarhus und Kopenhagen gefilmt, die die Band im März 2024 spielte:

Rückblickend ist die Band immer noch begeistert von den vielen lachenden Gesichtern, die mit ihnen gefeiert haben: “We broke the record for the largest sold-out headlining shows any Danish death metal band has ever played. Thank you to everyone who came out to support us and helped to make this become a reality. We love you all …”

Im November gehen Baest zusammen mit Benighted auf ihre Beast Against Beast Co-Headline-Tour durch Europa, mit Support von Coffin Feeder. Baest kommentieren: “In the fall of 2024 we will return to the European roads wreaking havoc with a colossus of a co-headline tour: We will bring the BAESTfactor as you know it with an energetic heavy metal show with both oldies, goldies and maybe some fresh tunes. We’re teaming up with French brutal deathgrinders Benighted and Belgium blasters from Coffin Feeder. We can’t wait to get back on the road! See ya,”

Baest

Benighted, Coffin Feeder

15.11.24 (PL) Poznan – 2Progi

16.11.24 (DE) Leipzig – Soltmann

17.11.24 (PL) Warsaw – Hydrozagadka

18.11.24 (CZ) Ostrava – Barrak Music Club

19.11.24 (CZ) Prague – Rock Cafe

20.11.24 (AT) Graz – Explosiv

21.11.24 (DE) Cham – L.A. Cham

22.11.24 (DE) Weiher – Live Music Hall

23.11.24 (AT) Dornbirn – Schlachthaus

24.11.24 (CH) Aarau – KiFF Saal

25.11.24 (DE) Kassel – Goldgrube

26.11.24 (BE) Gent – Chinastraat

27.11.24 (NL) Tilburg – O13

28.11.24 (NL) Enschede – Metropool

29.11.24 (DE) Oberhausen – Resonanzwerk

30.11.24 (NL) Alkmaar – Herrie Metal Festival/ Hal25

Tickets: http://baestband.com/

Baest Line-Up:

Simon Olsen – Gesang

Svend Karlsson – Gitarren

Lasse Revsbech – Gitarristen

Mattias Melchiorsen – Bass

Sebastian Abildsten – Schlagzeug

Baest online:

https://baestband.com/

https://www.instagram.com/baestband/

https://www.facebook.com/baestband