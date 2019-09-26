Being As An Ocean: Musikvideo zu „Find Our Way“ online

Nachdem Being As An Ocean kürzlich ihr neues Studioalbum Proxy: An A.N.I.M.O. Story über das bandeigene Label veröffentlichten, präsentiert das Quartett nun ein sehenswertes Video zu dem Track Find Our Way:
Gitarrist Tyler Ross kommentiert:
“We just decided to get lost in London together. Four friends, no objectives; just having fun together and channeling the same vibe we started the band on eight years ago.”
Im November wird die Band eine ausgedehnte Tour spielen.
Being As An Ocean live:
10.11.2019: Köln, Die Kantine
12.11.2019: München, Backstage
13.11.2019: Nürnberg, Z-Bau
14.11.2019: Wien (AT), Grelle Forelle
17.11.2019: Berlin, Lido
18.11.2019: Leipzig, Conne Island
19.11.2019: Hamburg, Knust
24.11.2019: Münster, Sputnikhalle
26.11.2019: Karlsruhe, Substage
