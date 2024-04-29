Cloak: Black Metal Band aus Atlanta unterschreibt bei Metal Blade Records

Metal Blade Records freut sich, die Black Metal-Band Cloak aus Atlanta, Georgia, in seinem legendären Roster begrüßen zu dürfen!

Cloak machen sich die rebellischen und altbewährten Traditionen des Heavy Metal zu eigen. Ob sie nun den chaotischen Geist der schwedischen Black Metal-Vertreter Watain und Dissection beschwören, den tiefen, dunklen und sinnlichen Groove von Danzig heraufbeschwören oder die rohe Geschwindigkeit und raue Energie von Motörhead heraufbeschwören, der Einfluss der Gründerväter des Metals ist tief in der DNA von Cloak verankert. Der Charme von Cloak liegt jedoch nicht nur in der Romantik der Vergangenheit, sondern vielmehr in der Art und Weise, wie jedes dieser Genres die persönliche Identität der Band geprägt hat. Über das letzte Album der Band, das von der Kritik gelobte Black Flame Eternal, schrieb das Decibel Magazine: „Cloak summons the black flames and feeds the fire with hard rock riffs and emits plumes of gothic atmosphere. It’s a big, professional, almost cinematic sound that should carry them to bigger venues and opportunities soon.“

Cloak zu ihrem Zusammenschluss mit Metal Blade Records: „After meeting the Metal Blade crew on our recent US tour, we knew it was the right move creatively as the respect would go both ways. We’re in the very early stages of working on new material in between touring, and who knows where the dark and winding path will lead us this time. All we know is that we have some real hard work ahead of us, as releasing new music on the same label that put out titans like Hell Awaits is not something we take lightly.“

Ryan Williams, US A&R bei Metal Blade, kommentiert: „The decision to sign Cloak was easy as I think they embody the quintessential essence of what it means to be a heavy metal band on Metal Blade. We are looking forward to many years of their bewitching conjurings!“

Cloak werden bei der diesjährigen Ausgabe des Milwaukee Metal Fest im nächsten Monat auftreten und haben kürzlich die The Holy Dark Over Europe Sommertour angekündigt. Die Band kommentiert: „Europe! We’ve waited years to finally get over there and tour, and it’s finally happening. This will be a mixture of festivals and club shows along with Hellripper and High Command. Supporters of the Black Flame come forth as we praise the Holy Darkness.“

Cloak Live:

5/15/2024 The Green Lantern – Lexington, KY

5/16/2024 Big Room Bar – Columbus, OH

5/18/2024 Milwaukee Metal Fest @ The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

Cloak – The Holy Dark Over Europe 2024 Tour

7/19/2024 Pod Minogą – Poznań, PL

7/20/2024 Hydrozagadka – Warsaw, PL

7/21/2024 Barrák Music Club – Ostrava, CZ

7/22/2024 FUGA – Bratislava, SK

7/23/2024 Rockhouse – Salzburg, AT

7/24/2024 Live Music Hall – Mörlenbach-Weiher, DE

7/25/2024 The Belvédère – Namur, BE

7/26/2024 Next Stage – Tilburg, NL

7/27/2024 Burning Q Festival – Freissenbüttel, DE

7/28/2024 Schwarzer Keiler – Stuttgart, DE

8/02/2024 Schwarzer Keiler – Münster, DE

8/03/2024 Chemifabrik – Dresden, DE

8/04/2024 Goldgrube – Kassel, DE

8/09/2024 Party San Open Air – Schlotheim, DE

10/27/2024 Samhain Festival – Maastricht, NL

11/02/2024 Squirralypse Fest – Zurich, CH

11/09/2024 War Against War – Berlin, DE

Weitere Neuheiten von Cloak werden in den kommenden Wochen bekannt gegeben.

Cloak online:

https://www.facebook.com/cloakofficial

https://www.instagram.com/cloak_atlanta

https://cloakatlanta.bandcamp.com