Armored Saint: unterschreiben erneut bei Metal Blade Records

Die legendäre Heavy Metal-Band Armored Saint hat ihre langjährige Partnerschaft mit Metal Blade Records mit einem weltweiten Multi-Album-Deal erneuert. Metal Blade veröffentlichte 1983 die gleichnamige Debüt-EP von Armored Saint. Seit dem Live-Album Saints Will Conquer von 1988 ist die Band bei Metal Blade zu Hause.

Die Bandmitglieder kommentieren:

John Bush: „Armored Saint cemented our family relationship with Metal Blade even more by signing a new contract for a record due in 2025. There is nowhere else I’d rather be! I love [Chairman/CEO] Brian [Slagel], [President] Tracy [Vera], and the staff. It’s home. What more can I say.“

Gonzo Sandoval: „I’m pleased to say that in the year of 2024 we have re-signed a record deal with Metal Blade Records. Once again, I’m looking forward to making killer Armored Saint music with Metal Blade as our record label. I feel blessed and appreciate the opportunity to be able to release a new Armored Saint record in 2025! Stay tuned Armored Saint Hooligans throughout the world and beyond and spread the word. Armored Saint for Life!“

Phil Sandoval: „Armored Saint and Metal Blade have a long history and after all the incredible amount of trials and tribulations the band has been through, Metal Blade has been there for Armored Saint. Brian Slagel in particular was paramount in getting me back in the band to record Symbol Of Salvation along with Jeff Duncan. And in 2024 we have a new deal. I just want to say, ‚Thank you, Metal Blade.‘“

Jeff Duncan: „I’m so thrilled to sign a new deal with Metal Blade Records. Metal Blade has been Armored Saint‚s home for many years and I’m looking forward to another new and productive chapter with them!“

Joey Vera: „We’re honored to continue our long relationship with Metal Blade Records with this new signing. Their staunch support for Armored Saint has been one of the pillars in the band’s history. We cannot do any of this without them and we look forward to bringing even more new music this year.“

Brian Slagel, CEO von Metal Blade, fügt hinzu: „I am honored and humbled to continue our long standing relationship with Armored Saint! One of the best metal bands of all time! So happy to keep them in the Metal Blade family!“

Armored Saint sind derzeit als Support von Queensrÿche auf Tour. Die Tour, die am 27. März in Anaheim, Kalifornien, begann, beinhaltet mehrere Armored Saint Headliner-Shows und endet mit einer ganz besonderen Headliner-Show in der Heimatstadt am 22. Mai im El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, Kalifornien.

Armored Saint w/ Queensrÿche

4/30/2024 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ

5/01/2024 Keswick Theater – Glenside, PA

5/02/2024 Montage Music Hall – Rochester, NY **

5/03/2024 The Paramount – Huntington, NY

5/04/2024 Lovedrafts – Mechanicsburg, PA **

5/05/2024 The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC

5/07/2024 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

5/09/2024 Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL

5/10/2024 The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL

5/11/2024 Culture Room – Ft Lauderdale, FL

5/12/2024 The Ranch – Ft Myers, FL5/15/2024 Scout Bar – Houston, TX **

5/16/2024 Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX ** w/ Dangerous Toys

5/17/2024 Granada Theater – Dallas, TX ** w/ Dangerous Toys

5/18/2024 The Shrine – Tulsa, OK **

5/20/2024 Nile Theater – Phoenix, AZ **

5/21/2024 Count’s Vamp’d – Las Vegas, NV **

5/22/2024 El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, CA ** w/ Kyng

** Armored Saint Headliner-Show

Tickets sind im Vorverkauf erhältlich. VIP-Upgrades gibt es: hier

Armored Saint sind:

John Bush – Gesang

Jeff Duncan – Gitarren

Phil Sandoval – Gitarristen

Joey Vera – Bass

Gonzo Sandoval – Schlagzeug

