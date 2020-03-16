Comaniac: müssen Album-Release-Show am 11.04. im Kiff, Aarau absagen

Hier das Statement von Comaniac:

Wir bedauern zutiefst, Euch mitteilen zu müssen, dass wir unsere Plattentaufe am 11.04.2020 absagen müssen. Wir hoffen, dieses einmalige Event schnellstmöglich und unter sicheren Bedingungen durchführen zu können. Weitere Informationen zur geplanten Party Comaniac „Holodox“ Pre-sale & Pre-listening @Outsider Olten und der bevorstehenden Veröffentlichung unseres dritten Albums am 03.04.2020 folgen in den nächsten Tagen. Wir bedanken uns für Euer Verständnis.

Tragt Euch Sorge, Comaniac

—

We deeply regret to inform you that we have to cancel our album release show. We hope to be able to hold this unique event as soon as possible and under safe conditions. More information about the planned Comaniac „Holodox“ Pre-sale & Pre-listening @Outsider Olten and the upcoming release of our third album on April 3rd, 2020 will follow in the next days. Thanks for your understanding.

Take care, Comaniac