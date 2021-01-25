Daemon Grey: präsentieren ein neues Musikvideo zur Single ‚Isolated‘ aus dem gerade veröffentlichten Debütalbum „Follow Your Nightmares“

Am Freitag war ein aufregender Tag für die Kings of Sin, Daemon Grey. Die Band veröffentlichte ihr Debütalbum Follow Your Nightmares weltweit über Out of Line Music!

Passend zur Veröffentlichung des neuen Albums gibt es die neueste Single und das Musikvideo zu Isolated. Es ist ein Song über den Kampf um die Wahrheit und das Eingestehen der eigenen Verletzlichkeit und wie dies oft zu einem Gefühl des Abgetrenntseins von dem Rest der Welt führen kann.

Das Musikvideo vermittelt eine bedrückende Gefühlslage über welches Grey selbst sagt: “We wanted to treat it more like an abstract short film. Our vision was a more mature, slick video with horror movie influences and raw emotion. Being a huge fan of horror movies, I brought the horror concept to the table. Rich (video director) found the perfect house, set the mood, and brought it to life. The storyline itself follows the meaning and tone of the track. Overall, it was really exciting to make a video, unlike anything I’ve ever done. I think the whole team was thrilled how it came out.“

Schaut euch Isolated hier an:

Nach der Veröffentlichung einer Reihe von Singles im Laufe des Jahres 2020, darunter King Of Sin, das inzwischen über 200.000 Streams auf Spotify erreicht hat, ist das Album der Band endlich weltweit erhältlich. Follow Your Nightmares entstand an der Seite des Grammy-nominierten Produzenten Gavin Brown (Three Days Grace, Billy Talent) mit den Co-Writers Mike Riley (Marilyn Manson) und Kevin Thrasher (Escape The Fate). Daemon Grey haben sich eine eigene Ecke im Metal-Genre geschaffen, mit knallharten Songs und inspirierten Rock-Metal-Hymnen, die voller Energie stecken und sowohl die anspruchsvollsten Rockfans als auch den Metalhead in uns allen ansprechen. Daemons Mantra Follow Your Nightmares erinnert uns daran, dass wahre Stärke erreicht wird, indem man sich der Angst stellt und sie überwindet.

Grey (Sänger), erklärt: „I think our true passions are hidden underneath our deepest fears, not our dreams. To unleash our true potential, we need to tear down layers of insecurity with courage and strength. I’m thrilled to be sharing our debut album with everyone today! Of course, a ton of blood, sweat, and soul went into the record and the day is finally here. All the songs have different flavors so don’t be afraid to taste it all and see what you like. The band and I are absolutely pushing forward on shows, new music, and more everything. Thanks to everyone for checking out the record and spreading the word… I hope y’all enjoy it! Be sure to connect with me and let me know your thoughts on the record!“

Daemon Grey ist ein Aufbruch in das Land des Bösen, des Blutigen und der Grenzenlosigkeit. Daemon lebt nach dem Kodex der äquivalenten Extreme am Rande von Licht und Dunkelheit. Daemon bewegt sich jenseits von Gut und Böse, jenseits von Leben und Tod, jenseits von Lust und Schmerz. Daemon Grey symbolisiert die kathartische Kraft der harten Musik, um unsere körperlichen Leidenschaften und unsere unbeugsamen Seelen zu befreien und dabei jeden Augenblick zu genießen.

Daemon Grey Line-Up:

Daemon Grey – Gesang

Greg Shier – Gitarre

Ryan Miller – Bass

Joey Muha – Schlagzeug

