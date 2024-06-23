Dark Funeral: feiern 30 Jahre rohen, kraftvollen Sound mit einer überarbeiteten Version ihres Debütalbums

Lord Ahriman & Dark Funeral über die Neuauflage: “In January 1994, Blackmoon (RIP) and I put our entire income and savings into a recording session and pressing 1,000 copies of our 4-track debut Mini-CD. A Mini-CD we released ourselves too.
To now reach the significant milestone with an epic 30th anniversary is of course very honorable for me & the band. Three decades of Swedish Black Metal filled with precious memories.
It is now time for us to reflect on what started it all, a 30-year epic journey, filled with experiences and an unbreakable bond. And in this honor, we have breathed new life into these legendary songs & given them an honest but modern update. Enjoy!“
Die Dark Funeral (30th Anniversary Edition) enthält seltenes Material aus den Anfängen der Band im Jahr 1994 – eine ultimative Neuauflage und absolutes Muss für eingefleischte Fans von Dark Funeral!
Dark Funeral (30th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:
1. Open The Gates
2. Shadows Over Transylvania
3. My Dark Desires
4. In The Sign Of The Horns
5. Open The Gates (Re-Recording 2024)
6. Shadows Over Transylvania (Re-Recording 2024)
7. My Dark Desires (Re-Recording 2024)
8. In The Sign Of The Horns (Re-Recording 2024)
Exklusive Sammleredition können HIER vorbestellt werden.
Das Album wird in den folgenden Versionen erhältlich sein:
• CD Jewelcase
• Limitierte handnummerierte Transparent Blue-Black Marbled 180g Vinyl
• Limitierte, handnummerierte Clear Smoke Marbled 180g Vinyl (US Edition)
• Streng limitierte, handnummerierte, Transparent Blue-Black Marbled mit signiertem Kunstdruck – nur 300 Exemplare weltweit (Century Media Exclusive)
• Digital
Dark Funeral live:
• 5.-8. Juni – Mystic Festival 2024 – Gdańsk, Polen
• 21.-23. Juni – Full Force Festival 2024 – Gräfenhainichen, Deutschland
• 23. Juni – Graspop Metal Meeting 2024 – Live Stream
• 5.-7. Juli – Barcelona Rock Fest 2024 – Barcelona, Spanien
• 3. August – Rockstadt Extreme Fest 2024 – Brasov, Rumänien
• 20. September – Muscadeath 2024 – Vallet, Frankreich
• 22.-23. September – Live in Athen, Griechenland – Athina, Griechenland
• 8. November – House of Metal 2024 – Umeå, Schweden
• 13.-14. Dezember – Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2024 – Eindhoven, Niederlande
Dark Funeral Line-Up (1994):
Lord Ahriman – Gitarre
Blackmoon – Gitarre
Draugen – Drums
Themgoroth – Bass & Vocals
Dark Funeral Line-Up (2024):
Lord Ahriman – Gitarre
Heljarmadr – Vocals
Chaq Mol – Gitarre
Jalomaah – Drums
Adra-Melek – Bass