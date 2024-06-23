Dark Funeral: feiern 30 Jahre rohen, kraftvollen Sound mit einer überarbeiteten Version ihres Debütalbums

Lord Ahriman & Dark Funeral über die Neuauflage: “In January 1994, Blackmoon (RIP) and I put our entire income and savings into a recording session and pressing 1,000 copies of our 4-track debut Mini-CD. A Mini-CD we released ourselves too.

To now reach the significant milestone with an epic 30th anniversary is of course very honorable for me & the band. Three decades of Swedish Black Metal filled with precious memories.

It is now time for us to reflect on what started it all, a 30-year epic journey, filled with experiences and an unbreakable bond. And in this honor, we have breathed new life into these legendary songs & given them an honest but modern update. Enjoy!“

Die Dark Funeral (30th Anniversary Edition) enthält seltenes Material aus den Anfängen der Band im Jahr 1994 – eine ultimative Neuauflage und absolutes Muss für eingefleischte Fans von Dark Funeral!

Dark Funeral (30th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:

1. Open The Gates

2. Shadows Over Transylvania

3. My Dark Desires

4. In The Sign Of The Horns

5. Open The Gates (Re-Recording 2024)

6. Shadows Over Transylvania (Re-Recording 2024)

7. My Dark Desires (Re-Recording 2024)

8. In The Sign Of The Horns (Re-Recording 2024)

Exklusive Sammleredition können HIER vorbestellt werden.

Das Album wird in den folgenden Versionen erhältlich sein:

• CD Jewelcase

• Limitierte handnummerierte Transparent Blue-Black Marbled 180g Vinyl

• Limitierte, handnummerierte Clear Smoke Marbled 180g Vinyl (US Edition)

• Streng limitierte, handnummerierte, Transparent Blue-Black Marbled mit signiertem Kunstdruck – nur 300 Exemplare weltweit (Century Media Exclusive)

• Digital

Dark Funeral live:

• 5.-8. Juni – Mystic Festival 2024 – Gdańsk, Polen

• 21.-23. Juni – Full Force Festival 2024 – Gräfenhainichen, Deutschland

• 23. Juni – Graspop Metal Meeting 2024 – Live Stream

• 5.-7. Juli – Barcelona Rock Fest 2024 – Barcelona, Spanien

• 3. August – Rockstadt Extreme Fest 2024 – Brasov, Rumänien

• 20. September – Muscadeath 2024 – Vallet, Frankreich

• 22.-23. September – Live in Athen, Griechenland – Athina, Griechenland

• 8. November – House of Metal 2024 – Umeå, Schweden

• 13.-14. Dezember – Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2024 – Eindhoven, Niederlande

Dark Funeral Line-Up (1994):

Lord Ahriman – Gitarre

Blackmoon – Gitarre

Draugen – Drums

Themgoroth – Bass & Vocals

Dark Funeral Line-Up (2024):

Lord Ahriman – Gitarre

Heljarmadr – Vocals

Chaq Mol – Gitarre

Jalomaah – Drums

Adra-Melek – Bass

