Evildead: veröffentlicht Cover und Tracklisting des neuen Albums

Die US Thrash Metal Legende Evildead veröffentlicht das neue Studioalbum United $tate$ Of Anarchy am 30.10.2020! Das Album wurde von Bill Metoyer produziert, und das Cover wurde wieder von Edward J. Repka illustriert.
Tracklisting:
1. The Descending 3:12
2. Word Of God 3:04
3. Napoleon Complex 3:08
4. Greenhouse 3:59
5. Without A Cause 3:05
6. No Difference 4:20
7. Blasphemy Divine 2:57
8. A.O.P. / War Dance 5:21
9. Seed Of Doubt 5:27
10. Planet Claire 2020 4:03 (LP/Digital – Bonus Track)
United States Of Anarchy erscheint als CD DigiPak Version, LP Version, exklusives CD/LP Bundle mit Shirt (nur im Steamhammer Shop), Download und Stream über SPV/Steamhammer: https://Evildead.lnk.to/UnitedStatesOfAnarchy/
Line Up
Albert Gonzales – Rhythm/Lead Guitars
Juan Garcia – Rhythm/Lead Guitars
Rob Alaniz – Drums
Phil Flores – Lead Vocals
Karlos Medina – Bass
https://www.facebook.com/Evildead.Official/