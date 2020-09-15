Evildead: veröffentlicht Cover und Tracklisting des neuen Albums

Die US Thrash Metal Legende Evildead veröffentlicht das neue Studioalbum United $tate$ Of Anarchy am 30.10.2020! Das Album wurde von Bill Metoyer produziert, und das Cover wurde wieder von Edward J. Repka illustriert.

Tracklisting:

1. The Descending 3:12

2. Word Of God 3:04

3. Napoleon Complex 3:08

4. Greenhouse 3:59

5. Without A Cause 3:05

6. No Difference 4:20

7. Blasphemy Divine 2:57

8. A.O.P. / War Dance 5:21

9. Seed Of Doubt 5:27

10. Planet Claire 2020 4:03 (LP/Digital – Bonus Track)

United States Of Anarchy erscheint als CD DigiPak Version, LP Version, exklusives CD/LP Bundle mit Shirt (nur im Steamhammer Shop), Download und Stream über SPV/Steamhammer: https://Evildead.lnk.to/UnitedStatesOfAnarchy/

Line Up



Albert Gonzales – Rhythm/Lead Guitars

Juan Garcia – Rhythm/Lead Guitars

Rob Alaniz – Drums

Phil Flores – Lead Vocals

Karlos Medina – Bass

