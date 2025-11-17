Evoked Eclipse - Quelle: Club Inferno Ent.
Sandra R.
News
1 Minute Lesedauer

Evoked Eclipse: Debütalbum „The Cries Of Evil“ erscheint am 06.02.2026 über Club Inferno Ent.

My Kingdom Music kündigt an, dass das Debütalbum The Cries Of Evil von Evoked Eclipse im kommenden Frühjahr über das eigene Sublabel Club Inferno Ent. erscheinen wird .

Angeführt von Max Havler (ex-Ophidian – ex-Shrivel), ist der Sound von Evoked Eclipse eng mit der skandinavischen Black- und Death-Metal-Szene, insbesondere der schwedischen, verbunden. Es finden sich Einflüsse von Dissection und Naglfar, aber auch Melodic Death Metal von Dark Tranquillity und Opeth sowie den Melancholic-Doom-Gothic-Elementen der frühen Katatonia!

Max kommentiert: „I’m really excited to have reached this agreement with Club Inferno because I really care about this work. I worked hard on it, and just before the final details of the mastering phase were finalized, the label offered me a collaboration. It couldn’t have been a better time, and I’m sure they’ll be able to promote the work done at the best. I can’t wait for you to listen to it!“

The Cries Of Evil erscheint am 6. Februar 2026 als CD und digital.

