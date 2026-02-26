From Ashes To New: kündigen langersehnte Rückkehr nach Europa an

Nachdem From Ashes To New vor wenigen Tagen ihr neues Album Reflections für den 17. April angekündigt haben, folgt nun die nächste Neuigkeit aus dem Camp der US-Amerikaner: Im April kehrt die Band endlich für ein paar ausgewählte Shows auf die europäischen Bühnen zurück, inklusive Terminen in Hamburg und Köln. Tickets sind auf https://www.fromashestonew.com/tour erhältlich. Der Vorverkauf startet am Donnerstag, dem 26. Februar. Comastatic begleiten From Ashes To New als Special Guests bei allen Terminen.

Matt Brandyberry dazu: “We’ve waited years for the right moment to return to Europe and the UK. A lot has changed since the last time we were there…the music, the band, as well as the weight behind the songs. There’s something powerful about finally standing in front of fans who’ve supported us from afar for so long. This tour is long overdue and we cannot wait to finally say we made it happen. Here’s to beginning of an incredible chapter.”

Die Tour fällt mit der Veröffentlichung des neuen Albums zusammen – Fans können sich also auf zahlreiche neue Songs in der Setliste von From Ashes To New freuen.

EU/UK Tourtermine:

7. April IT Mailand, Lime

10. April DE Hamburg, Bahnhof Pauli

11. April DE Köln, Gebäude 9

12. April BE Antwerp, Zappa

14. April NL Eindhoven, Dynamo

17. April UK London, Dome

