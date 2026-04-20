From Ashes To New: veröffentlichen neues Album „Reflections“ und Video zu „Forever“

Danny Case (Gesang), Matt Brandyberry (Gesang), Lance Dowdle (Gitarre), Maty Madiro (Schlagzeug) und Jimmy Bennett (Gitarre) haben ihr neues Album Reflections via Better Noise Music veröffentlicht. Zur Feier des Tages erscheint ebenfalls das offizielle Musikvideo zum Song Forever. Der Titel verknüpft tiefsinnige Strophen mit epischen und explosiven Refrains und Breakdowns und beweist erneut das geschickte Gespür der Band für herausragende Dynamik. Das Video, produziert von Orie McGuiness, ist hier anzusehen:

„Forever came together at the very end of the record, almost like it was waiting for everything else to fall into place before it could exist“, sagt Brandyberry. „There’s a sense of finality to it, like standing in the aftermath of something you can’t fix, realizing too late where it all went wrong. It paints a picture of how it feels when regret won’t let go.“

Er fährt fort: „We pushed ourselves further than we ever have on this one. We made choices that felt uncomfortable, but that’s what helped shape it into something different for us. The goal wasn’t to play it safe; it was to evolve and create something that sticks with you. Forever doesn’t resolve cleanly…It lingers, and that’s exactly what we wanted.“

Zum Album kommentiert die Band: „It’s not a concept album by design, but there’s a common theme running through it — that feeling of being stuck in a kind of purgatory, where you can almost see something better ahead of you, but there’s always something dragging you back down.“

Sie ergänzen: „This record is a reflection of who we were while making it, but even more than that, it’s a statement of who we’re becoming. Every song helped shape a sound that feels honest to where we’re headed, not where we’ve been. We didn’t hold anything back, and you can hear that in every moment.“

Das 12 Titel umfassende Werk Reflections ist der Nachfolger von Blackout aus dem Jahr 2023, das weltweit auf mehreren iTunes– und Spotify-Rock- und Metal-Charts Platz 1 erreichte und international beachtliche Erfolge feierte. Doch Ende 2023 standen From Ashes To New an einem kreativen Scheideweg: Die Band hatte Demos für 16 Songs fertiggestellt, die eigentlich für ihr fünftes Studioalbum vorgesehen waren. Doch anstatt das Album wie vorgesehen fertigzustellen, verwarf die Band diese Demo-Sessions wieder. Dieser Prozess widersprach allem, was From Ashes To New bisher getan hatten. Aber weitgehend von vorne anzufangen – sie behielten zwei Songs – war befreiend. Die Musiker wussten gemeinsam, dass sie etwas schaffen mussten, das ihrem traditionellen Sound treu blieb, aber gleichzeitig den Horizont erweitern würde, um die Aufmerksamkeit eines neuen Publikums zu gewinnen.

„I wanted to take what we are good at and push it even further“, sagt Brandyberry. „That was the process for this whole record.“ Das Ergebnis sind From Ashes To New in Topform auf Reflections.

Der Erfolg des Albums spricht bereits jetzt Bände: Drag Me, die erste Radio Single des Albums, kletterte pünktlich zum Release bereits bis in die Top10 der Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts.