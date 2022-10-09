From Ashes To New: veröffentlichen neuen Song „Until We Break“ inkl. Musikvideo in Zusammenarbeit mit Matty Mullins von Memphis May Fire

From Ashes To New haben ihren neuen Song Until We Break inkl. Musikvideo in Zusammenarbeit mit Matty Mullins von Memphis May Fire über Better Noise Music veröffentlicht. Der neue Track handelt von Gefühlen des Verrats und Unsicherheit und verdeutlicht, dass der Weg des geringsten Widerstands manchmal die falsche Wahl ist. Matty Mullins von Memphis May Fire taucht mit seiner Stimme tief in die für FATN typische emotionale Erzählweise ein. Diesen Sommer tourten beide Bands zusammen auf der Remade In Misery Tour. From Ashes To New veröffentlichten kürzlich ein offizielles Musikvideo zu Heartache, einem Song, der die triumphale Geschichte hinter dem Bandnamen klanglich darstellt und der bis dato über 1 Million Aufrufe auf YouTube erzielte.

Matt Brandyberry zitiert den Text des Songs und fügt hinzu “‘Close our eyes ‘cause there is nothing to see. We’ll all be fine if all we do is believe.’ It seems we are increasingly taking the path of least resistance. Although, that is often the wrong path. Closing our minds to the truth because a lie is easier to believe…A short term solution for a long term problem. We are following our leaders one by one until we break.”

Matty von Memphis Mayfire kommentiert: “I love this tune and I’m so stoked to be a part of it. We had such a killer time having From Ashes To New on tour with us and I can’t wait for people to finally hear this collab!”

From Ashes To New haben mit vier Top10 Singles am US Active Rock Radio und über 345 Millionen Streams auf den digitalen Musikplattformen im Laufe ihrer Karriere große Erfolge erzielt. Im letzten Sommer veröffentlichte die Band ihre Quarantine Chronicles EP-Reihe, die bislang über 20 Millionen Mal gestreamt wurde.

