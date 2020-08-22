Gamma Ray: kündigen Livestream-Show am 27.08.2020 an

Gamma Ray werden dieses Jahr 30 Jahre alt. Zum Geburtstag spielen Kai Hansen & Co. eine spezielle Show, welche aus dem Düsseldorfer ISS Dome als Livestream übertragen wird mit einer sehr begrenzten Anzahl von Fans vor Ort. Hier die Infos der Band und den Tickets:

“Hello metalheads, we have great news for you!!!

The Rays will celebrate 30 Years of Amazing Awesomeness

We want to invite all of you to join the party of our exclusive and only show in 2020. In this time of corona, we can’t do shows like we want to, so we decided to do a Live Streaming and set up a big stage in the ISS Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.

11 cameras will capture the very best of 30 years amazing power metal. This awesome event takes place on Thursday, August 27th at 20:00 CET and will be sent out all over the globe in a HQ Live stream… So! Don’t wait any longer, get together with your friends, buddies and homies to enjoy the concert of the year together from the comfort of your home.

Get your ticket here:

https://worldwidelive.kontainer.live/#gammaray

Stay tuned for more information!

The Rays“