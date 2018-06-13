Hell Over Hammaburg 2019: Truppensturm sind bestätigt

Hell Over Hammaburg Vol. 7

Freitag, 1. März 2019, und Samstag, 2. März 2019

Markthalle, Hamburg – Germany

Wir holen das Schlachtfeld, die barbarischste Brutalität, eine absolute Kultband aus den Schützengräben des Bestial Black/Death Metal in die Hansestadt: Das unbarmherzige Trio Truppensturm überrollt nur selten die Frontreihen (vor der Bühne), aber wenn die Herren Weigand (Kermania, Bass), Meilenwald (The Ruins Of Beverast, Drums) und Vangard (Abusus, Brüllen und Gitarre) eine ihrer handverlesenen Liveattacken abfeuern, sollte man seine Stiefel vorher fest zuschnüren, damit man nicht aus ihnen rauskippt.

Das bisherige Billing des Hell Over Hammaburg 2019:

Dead Congregation (Greece)

www.facebook.com/deadcongregation

Magic Circle (USA):

magiccircle.bandcamp.com/releases

Mega Colossus (USA)

www.facebook.com/pg/colossusmetal

Matterhorn (CH)

www.facebook.com/CrassCleansing

Wytch Hazel (UK)

www.facebook.com/wytchhazel

Faustcoven (N)

https://nuclearwarnowproductions.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-shadow-of-doom

Professor Black (USA)

www.facebook.com/heavymetalismyway

https://professorblack.bandcamp.com

The Neptune Power Federation (AUS)

www.theneptunepowerfederation.com

www.facebook.com/theneptunepowerfederation

Sanhedrin (USA)

www.facebook.com/sanhedrinband

Gatekeeper (Kanada)

www.facebook.com/gatekeepervinland

https://gatekeeper.bandcamp.com

Truppensturm (D)

truppensturm.bandcamp.com

Vorverkauf:

Ticket: 65 Euro plus Porto & Gebühren

Iron Bonehead:

https://shop.ironbonehead.de/de/tickets-misc-/19704-hell-over-hammaburg-festival-2019-ticket.html

Van Records:

http://www.van-records.de/product_info.php?products_id=3711&MODsid=1775c42c60d08cecb2e7a713f500425a

Cudgel:

https://www.cudgel.de/index.php?cl=details&anid=38c9e46fc34c2bf9ddcf454823849e96

Eventim:

http://www.eventim.de/hell-over-hammaburg-vol-7-2-tages-ticket-hamburg-tickets.html?affiliate=EVE&doc=artistPages%2Ftickets&fun=artist&action=tickets&key=1613552%2410719323&jumpIn=yTix&kuid=&hideArtist=true&from=erdetaila

High Roller Records

https://www.hrrshop.de/HELL-OVER-HAMMABURG-Vol7-Festival-Ticket

