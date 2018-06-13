Hell Over Hammaburg Vol. 7
Freitag, 1. März 2019, und Samstag, 2. März 2019
Markthalle, Hamburg – Germany
Wir holen das Schlachtfeld, die barbarischste Brutalität, eine absolute Kultband aus den Schützengräben des Bestial Black/Death Metal in die Hansestadt: Das unbarmherzige Trio Truppensturm überrollt nur selten die Frontreihen (vor der Bühne), aber wenn die Herren Weigand (Kermania, Bass), Meilenwald (The Ruins Of Beverast, Drums) und Vangard (Abusus, Brüllen und Gitarre) eine ihrer handverlesenen Liveattacken abfeuern, sollte man seine Stiefel vorher fest zuschnüren, damit man nicht aus ihnen rauskippt.
Das bisherige Billing des Hell Over Hammaburg 2019:
Dead Congregation (Greece)
www.facebook.com/deadcongregation
Magic Circle (USA):
magiccircle.bandcamp.com/releases
Mega Colossus (USA)
www.facebook.com/pg/colossusmetal
Matterhorn (CH)
www.facebook.com/CrassCleansing
Wytch Hazel (UK)
www.facebook.com/wytchhazel
Faustcoven (N)
https://nuclearwarnowproductions.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-shadow-of-doom
Professor Black (USA)
www.facebook.com/heavymetalismyway
https://professorblack.bandcamp.com
The Neptune Power Federation (AUS)
www.theneptunepowerfederation.com
www.facebook.com/theneptunepowerfederation
Sanhedrin (USA)
www.facebook.com/sanhedrinband
Gatekeeper (Kanada)
www.facebook.com/gatekeepervinland
https://gatekeeper.bandcamp.com
Truppensturm (D)
truppensturm.bandcamp.com
Vorverkauf:
Ticket: 65 Euro plus Porto & Gebühren
Iron Bonehead:
https://shop.ironbonehead.de/de/tickets-misc-/19704-hell-over-hammaburg-festival-2019-ticket.html
Van Records:
http://www.van-records.de/product_info.php?products_id=3711&MODsid=1775c42c60d08cecb2e7a713f500425a
Cudgel:
https://www.cudgel.de/index.php?cl=details&anid=38c9e46fc34c2bf9ddcf454823849e96
Eventim:
http://www.eventim.de/hell-over-hammaburg-vol-7-2-tages-ticket-hamburg-tickets.html?affiliate=EVE&doc=artistPages%2Ftickets&fun=artist&action=tickets&key=1613552%2410719323&jumpIn=yTix&kuid=&hideArtist=true&from=erdetaila
High Roller Records
https://www.hrrshop.de/HELL-OVER-HAMMABURG-Vol7-Festival-Ticket