Inner Core: nehmen „Keep The Distance“ Corona-konform auf

Auch die Lörracher Inner Core waren von Konzertabsagen infolge des Coronavirus betroffen. Konzerte sind nun nicht mehr möglich und gemeinsames Proben ist irgendwie auch nicht mehr drin, aber nur zu Hause sitzen und Däumchen drehen, das können viele Bands auch nicht. Manche streamen älteres Konzertmaterial, wie z.B. Metallica oder Within Temptation, andere, wie Bonfire, streamen Interviews, weitere spielen Geisterkonzerte und streamen diese für ihre Fans im Netz, wie unzählige Bands in den letzten Wochen, und wiederum andere stürzen sich in die Arbeit und schreiben neue Songs. Alles ist gut und alles ist richtig, solange die Vorgaben der Länder beachtet werden.

Auch die Lörracher Symphonic Metaller Inner Core können die Füße nicht still halten und sind auf andere Art und Weise kreativ. Nachdem sie erst vor wenigen Tagen den Song Let It Go aus dem Disney-Klassiker Frozen gecovert haben, legen sie heute mit Keep The Distance nach. Der Song stammt aus der eigenen Feder der Lörracher und war auf dem 2018er Album Soultaker vertreten. Nun haben Frontfrau Anna Roog und Bassist/Gitarrist Richi Echeverria Keep The Distance Corona-konform abgewandelt, mit einem veränderten Text versehen und als Akustik-Version aufgenommen.

Lyrics Keep The Distance COVID-19-Version:

Day after day washing hands from dusk till dawn

Day after day wearing a mask all day although just staying home

Just opened my eyes – brother Jack is all I see

My saviour in need – just enough to survive this quarantine

If you can’t wash your hands, would you cry?

If you can’t meet your friends , would you die?

The bravery inside is your constant resistance

You don’t have to run away – just keep the distance

Do I really have this cross to bear? No destiny to share?

One month all alone, but they say that no one knows the truth

My Netflix is through, the empty beer and empty soul

Where is my strength to overcome this plaque upon the whole mankind?

If you can’t wash your hands, would you cry?

If you can’t meet your friends , would you die?

The bravery inside is your constant resistance

You don’t have to run away – just keep the distance

