Kings Of Mercia: veröffentlichen neue Single/Musikvideo „Aftermath“

Am 17. September veröffentlichten Kings Of Mercia die zweite Single aus ihrem neuen Album, das am 25. Oktober über Metal Blade Records erscheint. Der Track heißt Aftermath und es gibt bereits jetzt ein neues Musikvideo dazu.

„Aftermath is very dark“, kommentiert Sänger Steve Overland. „It’s about what will be left behind in the end. What will be left on the planet. It’s a very dark track and very dark subject matter.“

„I almost didn’t send this one to Steve, and when I did I was certain he wouldn’t like it,“ sagt Gitarrist Jim Matheos. „I’m glad I did though, as it’s one of my favorites on the album now. It’s quite different for us and I think Steve really shines on this one.“

Kings Of Mercia sind:

Jim Matheos – Gitarren

Steve Overland – Gesang

Simon Phillips – Schlagzeug

Joey Vera – Bass

