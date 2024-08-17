Kings Of Mercia: veröffentlichen neue Single/Musikvideo „Don’t Ask“ aus ihrem kommenden zweiten Album „Battle Scars“

Am 13. August haben Kings Of Mercia die erste Single, Don’t Ask, aus ihrem zweiten Album, das am 25. Oktober über Metal Blade Records erscheint, veröffentlicht. Ein neues Musikvideo begleitet den Track.

Seht euch das Video zu Don’t Ask hier an:

Hin und wieder bietet die Kunst den perfekten Sturm. Wenn kreative Welten mit einer furiosen Kakophonie aus Power, Licks und Texten kollidieren, entsteht Magie. Das ist der Fall bei Kings Of Mercia, deren zweites Album Battle Scars die Fortsetzung einer ebenso unwahrscheinlichen wie glorreichen Geschichte ist. Die Band wird von Gitarrist Jim Matheos (Fates Warning) und Sänger Steve Overland (FM) geleitet, die von Schlagzeuger Simon Phillips (The Who, Toto) und Bassist Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning) unterstützt werden.

Don’t Ask wird von Sänger Steve Overland als ‚ängstliches Liebeslied‘ beschrieben, mit Texten wie: „You could believe in anything you wanted to believe; We were all free to be whatever we wanted to be.“

„We found our feet with this album. This is the Kings Of Mercia evolving. People think you can pigeonhole rock music fans, but they just like good songs and good music“, sagt Overland.

Kings Of Mercias 2022 erschienenes, selbstbetiteltes Debüt von Weltklasse wurde als „wahrhaftig ein Hybrid: es ist heavy, aber kein Metal. Es hat Anklänge an melodischen AOR-Hardrock, aber mit einer gewissen Schärfe.“ Jetzt erscheint das zweite Album der Band, das im Jahr 2023 geschrieben und aufgenommen wurde: Battle Scars zeigt, wie das Kernteam von Matheos und Overland ihre offensichtliche Chemie weiter ausbaut.

„I think it was a bit easier this time around because we’ve established a good working rhythm“, erklärt Matheos. „I’ll send Steve at least a few songs every couple of months, and I try to keep them varied. This allows him to work on whichever ones he feels strongly about.“

„What Jim sends me is the first draft of that song“, sagt Overland. „So once he’s heard all the melodies and the harmonies I sing, he can chop it about and make it how he thinks it should be. He always sends me three or four different versions. He’ll say, ‚What do you think? Which do you like?‘ Then we work it out between us and come up with the one we’re both happy with.“

„Steve and I started working together in 2021″, sagt Matheos. „I was aware of FM-they came up around the same time as Fates Warning – but I’d lost touch with them and wasn’t familiar with their more recent work. When Steve was recommended to me, I checked out some of the newer releases and felt Steve was exactly what I was looking for.“

„It’s a different genre of music that I’m normally involved in“, sagt Overland, dessen Stimme schon mit anderen britischen Größen wie Paul Rodgers und Glenn Hughes verglichen wurde. „Obviously, I’d heard of Fates Warning – they’re a very big cult band in their field. Jim and I touched base, and I told him to send me one backing track. If it sounds great, then it’s a win-win. If it doesn’t, we’ll just call it a day, knock it on the head, not take it any further. That song became Humankind from the first album. I wrote the melodies and the title and put it all together. Jim got it and he was blown away. So we made a couple more. I loved doing it. It was just such a different challenge for me.“

Aus diesen Songs entstand das selbstbetitelte Debütalbum, das 2022 veröffentlicht wurde. Kings Of Mercia, die während des Lockdowns geschrieben wurden und die Tracks über den Atlantik schickten, fanden ihr Mojo. Fans von Fates Warning, FM und Armored Saint freuten sich über die Gemeinsamkeiten auf Kings Of Mercia, dem Idealbereich in der Mitte des Venn-Diagramms.

Es ist eine echte Zusammenarbeit, die zu Battle Scars geführt hat. Doch trotz des sich entwickelnden Sounds und der klaren Chemie zwischen den vier Kings hat Overland seine Bandkollegen noch nie persönlich getroffen. Battle Scars ist, wie sein Vorgänger, ein Stück transatlantischer Magie.

Battle Scars – Tracklist:

1. Guns And Ammunition

2. Eye For An Eye

3. Between Two Worlds

4. Legend

5. Battle Scars

6. Don’t Ask

7. Aftermath

8. Hell ‚N‘ Back

9. Cold

10. Angels & Demons

Battle Scars hier vorbestellen: https://www.metalblade.com/kingsofmercia/

Kings Of Mercia sind:

Jim Matheos – Gitarren

Steve Overland – Gesang

Simon Phillips – Schlagzeug

Joey Vera – Bass

