Left To Die: kündigen ‘Reborn Dead’ Tour für März 2023 an

Die Band mit Musikern von Death, Massacre, Obituary, Gruesome und Exhumed wird dabei das legendäre Death-Album Leprosy in voller Länge und dazu noch Songs vom Death Debütalbum Scream Bloody Gore spielen.

Die Death Metal Band Left To Die aus Florida setzt sich aus dem ehemaligen Death– und Obituary Bassisten Terry Butler, seinem damaligen Death-Kollegen Rick Rozz an der Gitarre, dem Gruesome-Gitarristen und Exhumed-Sänger Matt Harvey sowie dem Ex-Malevolent Creation Schlagzeuger Gus Rios zusammen.

Die Supergroup kommt im März 2023 zum ersten Mal auf Tour nach Europa und wir dabei den kompletten Death-Klassiker Leprosy und einzelne Songs vom Death Debütalbum Scream Bloody Gore spielen.

Terry Butler über die kommenden Tour: “It’s such an honor to be playing Leprosy after all these years. It’s been 30+ years since Rick and myself have rocked these tunes together and Matt and Gus are the perfect dudes to join us on this journey – huge Death-fans and killer musicians.”

Rick Rozz sagt: “Old-school Death-fans – prepare yourselves for total brutality! Thanks to Terry, Matt and Gus for making this happen.”

Matt Harvey fügt hinzu: „We had such a blast bringing old-school Death Metal to US audiences this past summer that coming to Europe was practically an inevitability. I’m humbled and beyond stoked to be able to help Terry and Rick keep the legacy of Leprosy and Scream Bloody Gore undead and rabid and I can’t wait to unleash all the classics and deep cuts on Europe!“

Left To Die – Reborn Dead European Tour – March 2023

Left To Die

Support: Hiraes

12.03.23 DE – Essen / Turock

13.03.23 DE – Osnabrück / Bastard Club

15.03.23 DE – Hamburg / Logo

16.03.23 DE – Jena / F-Haus

21.03.23 DE – Leipzig / Hellraiser

22.03.23 DE – Weinheim / Cafe Central

Left To Die Line-Up:

Rick Rozz – Ex-Death / Ex-Massacre

Terry Butler – Ex-Death / Obituary

Matt Harvey – Gruesome / Exhumed

Gus Rios – Gruesome / Ex-Malevolent Creation



https://www.facebook.com/lefttodiedeathmetal/