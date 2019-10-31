Matrix & Rockpalast Bochum: die neuen Termine

Die Konzerte:
01.11. End of Days Part 2 – Matrix Bochum
02.11. Versengold – Turbinenhalle Oberhausen
02.11. Korry Shadwell – Rockpalast Bochum
07.11. Counterfeit – Rockpalast Bochum
08.11. DioLegacy – Rockpalast Bochum
09.11. Stereoact – Matrix Bochum
14.11. Pyogenesis – Rockpalast
15.11. Davin Herbrüggen– Matrix Bochum
17.11. Faun – Christuskirche Bochum
19.11. Dead City Ruins – Rockpalast Bochum
21.11. Corroded – Rockpalast Bochum
22.11. GWAR – Matrix Bochum
22.11. Groovenom – Rockpalast Bochum
23.11. Tiger Army – Matrix Bochum
23.11. SPH Music Masters Viertelfinale – Rockpalast Bochum
27.11. Against The Current – Matrix Bochum
28.11. Mustasch – Rockpalast Bochum
28.11. For I Am King – Matrix Bochum
29.11. Knocked Loose – Rockpalast Bochum
30.11. Batmobile – Rockpalast Bochum
30.11. Stunde Null – X Herford
30.11. Wolfsfest Tour 2019 – Matrix Bochum
05.12. Shacke One & MC Bomber – Matrix Bochum
07.12. SPH Music Masters Viertelfinale – Rockpalast Bochum
13.12. E-X-E Festival Vol. 02 + Orange Sector / Unterschicht – Matrix Bochum
14.12. Sonata Artica – Matrix Bochum
18.12. Smash Into Pieces – MTC Köln
19.12. Smash Into Pieces – Rockpalast Bochum
21.12. Archspire, Beneath the Massacre, Vulvodynia, Inferi – Matrix Bochum
26.12. Eisheilige Nacht – RuhrCongress Bochum
27.12. ELO The Music of Electric Light Orchestra Feat Phil Bates – Matrix Bochum
28.12. Ruhrpott Metalians Party – Rockpalast
17.01. 2 Years under the Black Serpent – Matrix Bochum
21.01. Alex Band – Matrix Bochum
24.01. Abbath – Matrix Bochum
24.01. Goitzsche Front – Essigfabrik Köln
24.01. Ashbury Heights – Rockpalast Bochum
25.01. Goitzsche Front – Matrix Bochum
01.02. Greeen – X Herford
01.02. Darkest Hour – Fallujah – Bloodlet and more – Matrix Bochum
08.02. Knasterbart – Essigfabrik Köln
08.02. Samsas Traum – X Herford
09.02. Samsas Traum – Matrix Bochum
15.02. Trash Alliance 2020 – Matrix Bochum
21.02. A Life Divided – Matrix Bochum
28.02. Kayef – Herford X
01.03. Christopher von Deylen – Matrix Bochum
07.03. Krawallbrüder – Matrix Bochum
07.03. Kayef – Sputnikhalle Münster
14.03. Despair– Rockpalast Bochum
18.03. Moneyboy – Matrix Bochum
20.03. Moneyboy – X Herford
21.03. Kaestel – Rockpalast Bochum
25.03. Lordi – Essigfabrik Köln
28.03. BRDIGUNG – Turbinenhalle Oberhausen
01.04. The Sweet – Lichtburg Essen
11.04. Tarja – X Herford
11.04. Terry Hoax – Rockpalast Bochum
14.04. The Quireboys – Rockpalast Bochum
14.04. Tarja – Matrix Bochum
18.04. Blutengel – Matrix Bochum
24.04. Alex im Westerland – Matrix Bochum
08.05. Faderhead – Matrix Bochum
16.05. Pearl Jam UK– Rockpalast Bochum
Die Parties:
02.11. Good Times – Matrix
02.11. Early Days – Rockpalast
08.11. Empire Of Darkness – Matrix
08.11. You Killed This Love – Rockpalast
09.11. Calling All Nations – Matrix
09.11. Stairway To Metal – Rockpalast
15.11. Level 40 …. die Ü40 Party – Matrix
16.11. AnCon Anime/Gaming Convention – Matrix Bochum
16.11. ANCON 2019 Party – JROCK, KPOP & ANIME – Matrix
16.11. Rock Arena – Rockpalast
22.11. Sugar Rush – Matrix
22.11. Polar – Matrix
23.11. Jetzt & Früher – Matrix
23.11. Devils Ball – Rockpalast
29.11. Dark Moon – EOD – Matrix
29.11. Saitennacht – Rockpalast
30.11. Pott-Party – Matrix
30.11. Rockabilly – Rockpalast
07.12. Final Fantasy “ Special“ – Matrix
13.12. Empire Of Darkness – Matrix
10.01. Empire Of Darkness – Matrix
14.02. 20 Jahre Empire of Darkness – Matrix
13.03 Empire Of Darkness – Matrix
12.06. Empire Of Darkness – Matrix
Eintritt Parties:
Beginn 22 Uhr
Bis 23 Uhr freier Eintritt, danach 6 Euro
Eintritt EOD Parties:
Beginn 22 Uhr
Bis 23 Uhr 3 Euro, danach 6 Euro
Abweichungen entnehmt bitte unseren Facebookveranstaltungen.
