Pathology: veröffentlichen Musikvideo zu „Procession Of Mangled Humans“

Die Gore-Death-Metaller Pathology haben im vergangenen Herbst ihr 11. Studioalbum The Everlasting Plague über Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht. Am 11. März veröffentlichte die Band ihr Musikvideo zu Procession For Mangled Humans. Seht euch das von DDD gedrehte Video hier an:

Pathology kommentiert: „Wir sind stolz, die Veröffentlichung unseres brandneuen Musikvideos zu Procession Of Mangled Humans von The Everlasting Plague bekannt zu geben. Viel Spaß mit dem Video und wir sehen uns auf der Straße!!!“

In diesem Sommer werden Pathology zusammen mit ihren Labelkollegen, den Brutal-Tech-Death-Musikern Decrepit Birth, auf ihrer The Uncreation Of Civilization -Tour 2022 zu sehen sein. Der 29-Tage-Trek beginnt am 8. Juli in Sacramento und wird in Pittsburgh, Baltimore und Houston Halt machen, bevor er am 6. August in South Lake Tahoe zu Ende geht. Mit dabei sind die Brutal-Death-Metal-Horde Ummerciful aus Topeka, Kansas (8. bis 31. Juli), die Death-Metaller Condemned (2. bis 6. August) und die texanische Death-Metal-Band Stabbing (8. bis 14. Juli und 16. bis 26. Juli). Tickets für die Tournee sind ab sofort im Verkauf!

Bestätigte Termine für die kommende Tour von Pathology mit den Headlinern Decrepit Birth sind:

7/08/2022 Goldfield Trading Post – Sacramento, CA*+

7/09/2022 Bossanova Ballroom – Portland, OR*+

7/10/2022 El Corazon – Seattle, WA*+

7/11/2022 Der Schredder – Boise, ID*+

7/12/2022 Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT*+

7/13/2022 Roxy Theater – Denver, CO*+

14.7.2022 BLVD Nights – Kansas City, MO*+

15.7.2022 Reggies – Chicago, IL*

16.7.2022 The Cabooze – Minneapolis, MN*+

7/17/2022 Das Sanktuarium – Detroit, MI*+

18.7.2022 Das Crafthouse – Pittsburgh, PA*+

19.7.2022 Empire Underground – Albany, NY*+

20.7.2022 Alchemy – Providence, RI*+

21.7.2022 Das Kingsland – Brooklyn, NY*+

22.7.2022 Dingbatz – Clifton, NJ*+

23.7.2022 Metro Galerie – Baltimore, MD*+

24.7.2022 Canal Club – Richmond, VA*+

25.7.2022 The Milestone Club – Charlotte, NC*+

26.7.2022 The Masquerade (Fegefeuer) – Atlanta, GA*+

27.7.2022 Das Haven – Orlando, FL*

29.7.2022 Die geheime Gruppe – Houston, TX*

30.7.2022 Amplified Live – Dallas, TX*

31.7.2022 Come and Take it Live – Austin, TX*

8/01/2022 Rockhouse Bar & Grill – El Paso, TX

8/02/2022 Nile Underground – Mesa, AZ~

8/03/2022 Ziegel für Ziegel – San Diego, CA~

8/04/2022 Whisky-A-Go-Go – West Hollywood, CA~

8/05/2022 Das Great Northern – San Francisco, CA~

8/06/2022 Whiskey Dicks Saloon – South Lake Tahoe, CA~

* Mit Ummerciful

~ Mit Condemned

+ Mit Stabbing

Mehr Infos zum Album The Everlasting Plague findet ihr hier:

Pathology online:www.pathologyband.com

www.instagram.com/pathologyband

www.twitter.com/pathologymetal