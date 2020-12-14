Startseite
Puscifer: präsentieren Video zu „Bedlamite“

Neues Album "Existential Reckoning" ab sofort physisch erhältlich

Credit: Travis Shinn, Quelle: Starkult Promotion

Das neue Puscifer-Album Existential Reckoning ist seit Freitag auch physisch via Alchemy Recordings/Puscifer Entertainment/BMG erhältlich. Zur Feier des Tages präsentiert das Projekt um Tool-Frontmann Maynard James Keenan einen weiteren unterhaltsamen Videoclip in klassischer Puscifer-Manier.

Das Video zu Bedlamite gibt einen Einblick in das jüngst absolvierte, spektakuläre und Rekord brechende Event Existential Reckoning: Live At Arcosanti und ist hier einsehbar:

„Sometimes wisdom can come to us from the most unexpected places“, sagt Keenan. „Occasionally we find the simple reassuring words of the Buddha flowing through the mouth of a child or an old drunk uncle. Just gotta be ready to hear them. #wibble“

Existential Reckoning Tracklist:
1. Bread and Circus
2. Apocalyptical
3. The Underwhelming
4. Grey Area 5.1
5. Theorem
6. UPGrade
7. Bullet Train To Iowa
8. Personal Prometheus
9. A Singularity
10. Postulous
11. Fake Affront
12. Bedlamite

Puscifer.com
Facebook.com/PusciferMusic

Quelle: Starkult Promotion

