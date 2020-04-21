The Order: Veröffentlichen „Back To Reality“ Video

Die Schweizer Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Formation The Order wird am 22.05.2020 ihr neues Album Supreme Hypocrisy bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!
Hier kann man sich nun das offizielle Video zur neuen Single Back To Reality ansehen:
Das mittlerweile 6. Album der Band wurde von V.O. Pulver im Little Creek Studio gemischt und gemastert. Für das Artwork ist Jan Yrlund (Darkgrove Design) verantwortlich.
Supreme Hypocrisy kann man hier bereits vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/supremehypocrisy
Macht euch auf ein grooviges und melodisches Album mit eingängigen Riffs, virtuosen Gitarrensoli und starken Vocals gefasst!
The Order – Supreme Hypocrisy
1. The Show
2. Supreme Hypocrisy
3. Back To Reality
4. Dreams Are Not The Same
5. Save Yourself
6. No Messiah
7. August In Miami
8. Where I Come From
9. Sometimes
10. Only The Good Die Young
CD Digipak • Digital
Hard Rock/Heavy Metal • Release: 22/05/2020
