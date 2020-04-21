The Order: Veröffentlichen „Back To Reality“ Video

Die Schweizer Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Formation The Order wird am 22.05.2020 ihr neues Album Supreme Hypocrisy bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!

Hier kann man sich nun das offizielle Video zur neuen Single Back To Reality ansehen:

Das mittlerweile 6. Album der Band wurde von V.O. Pulver im Little Creek Studio gemischt und gemastert. Für das Artwork ist Jan Yrlund (Darkgrove Design) verantwortlich.

Supreme Hypocrisy kann man hier bereits vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/supremehypocrisy

Macht euch auf ein grooviges und melodisches Album mit eingängigen Riffs, virtuosen Gitarrensoli und starken Vocals gefasst!

The Order – Supreme Hypocrisy

Get it here » https://lnk.to/supremehypocrisy

1. The Show

2. Supreme Hypocrisy

3. Back To Reality

4. Dreams Are Not The Same

5. Save Yourself

6. No Messiah

7. August In Miami

8. Where I Come From

9. Sometimes

10. Only The Good Die Young

CD Digipak • Digital

Hard Rock/Heavy Metal • Release: 22/05/2020

http://theorder.ch

https://www.facebook.com/theorderofficial

https://www.youtube.com/user/gurd666

https://www.instagram.com/theordermetal

https://spoti.fi/39mqFP6