Tragedy: Disco Metal – Europäische Sommertermine sind diese Woche gestartet

Festivals und Auftritte in Österreich, Großbritannien und Deutschland – von den Luftgitarrenmeisterschaften über Wacken und Wannasee bis hin zu Edinburgh Fringe und Lammer Open Air… und vieles mehr! Es wird ein verrückter, glitzernder Sommer werden!

Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to the Bee Gees & Beyond

High Travoltage Tour

19. July – DE, Cham – L.A. Summerstage

20. July – DE, Munich – Backstage (w/ Air Guitar Championships)

23. July – AT, Vienna – Viper Room

26. July – DE, Aalen – Rock It!

27. July – DE, Göttingen – Exil

28. July – DE, Hamburg – Logo (w/ Mambo Kurt)

30. July – DE, Zinnowitz – Konzertmuschel

2. Aug – DE, Dorsten – Red Balloon Festival DE

3. Aug – DE, Bad Düben – Full Rewind Open Air

3. Aug – DE, Wacken Open Air (yes! 2nd show on Aug 3rd)

6. Aug – UK, Plymouth – The Junction

7. Aug – UK, Swindon – The Victoria

8. Aug – UK, Bilston/Wolverhampton – The Robin

9. Aug – UK, Liverpool – District

10. Aug – UK, Reepham Festival

11. Aug – UK, Stoke on Trent – Eleven Music Venue

13. Aug – UK, Cardiff – Fuel

15 Aug – UK, Driffield – Tribfest

16. Aug – UK, Grimsby – Yardbirds

17. Aug – UK, Stockport – Glitch

18. Aug – UK, Edinburgh Fringe Festival – Bannermans

19. Aug – UK, Edinburgh Fringe Festival – Bannermans

22. Aug – DE, Dusseldorf – Pitcher

23. Aug – DE, Ditzingen – Zeltcafe

24. Aug – DE, Braunschweig – Lammer Open Air

25. Aug – UK, Wannasee Penrith Festival

28. Aug – UK, Huddersfield – The Parish

29. Aug – UK, Lindisfarne Festival

30. Aug – UK, Bedford – Esquires

31. Aug – UK, Bridgwater – The Cobblestones

18. Oct – ES, Santanyi (Isle of Mallorca) – Full Metal Holiday

Tragedy sind:

Disco Mountain Man – Gesang, Keys

Mo’Royce Peterson – Gesang, Gitarre

Andy Gibbous Waning – Bass, Gesang

Gibbon Ass Freehly – Gitarre, Gesang, Bläser

The Infernal Demigibb – Schlagzeug

The Lord Gibbeth – Schlagzeug

