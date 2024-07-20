Tragedy: Disco Metal – Europäische Sommertermine sind diese Woche gestartet

Festivals und Auftritte in Österreich, Großbritannien und Deutschland – von den Luftgitarrenmeisterschaften über Wacken und Wannasee bis hin zu Edinburgh Fringe und Lammer Open Air… und vieles mehr! Es wird ein verrückter, glitzernder Sommer werden!
Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to the Bee Gees & Beyond
High Travoltage Tour
19. July – DE, Cham – L.A. Summerstage
20. July – DE, Munich – Backstage (w/ Air Guitar Championships)
23. July – AT, Vienna – Viper Room
26. July – DE, Aalen – Rock It!
27. July – DE, Göttingen – Exil
28. July – DE, Hamburg – Logo (w/ Mambo Kurt)
30. July – DE, Zinnowitz – Konzertmuschel
2. Aug – DE, Dorsten – Red Balloon Festival DE
3. Aug – DE, Bad Düben – Full Rewind Open Air
3. Aug – DE, Wacken Open Air (yes! 2nd show on Aug 3rd)
6. Aug – UK, Plymouth – The Junction
7. Aug – UK, Swindon – The Victoria
8. Aug – UK, Bilston/Wolverhampton – The Robin
9. Aug – UK, Liverpool – District
10. Aug – UK, Reepham Festival
11. Aug – UK, Stoke on Trent – Eleven Music Venue
13. Aug – UK, Cardiff – Fuel
15 Aug – UK, Driffield – Tribfest
16. Aug – UK, Grimsby – Yardbirds
17. Aug – UK, Stockport – Glitch
18. Aug – UK, Edinburgh Fringe Festival – Bannermans
19. Aug – UK, Edinburgh Fringe Festival – Bannermans
22. Aug – DE, Dusseldorf – Pitcher
23. Aug – DE, Ditzingen – Zeltcafe
24. Aug – DE, Braunschweig – Lammer Open Air
25. Aug – UK, Wannasee Penrith Festival
28. Aug – UK, Huddersfield – The Parish
29. Aug – UK, Lindisfarne Festival
30. Aug – UK, Bedford – Esquires
31. Aug – UK, Bridgwater – The Cobblestones
18. Oct – ES, Santanyi (Isle of Mallorca) – Full Metal Holiday
info/tickets here: letsmaketragedyhappen.com/live/
Tragedy sind:
Disco Mountain Man – Gesang, Keys
Mo’Royce Peterson – Gesang, Gitarre
Andy Gibbous Waning – Bass, Gesang
Gibbon Ass Freehly – Gitarre, Gesang, Bläser
The Infernal Demigibb – Schlagzeug
The Lord Gibbeth – Schlagzeug
Tragedy online:
https://www.letsmaketragedyhappen.com/
https://www.facebook.com/letsmaketragedyhappen
https://www.instagram.com/letsmaketragedyhappen/