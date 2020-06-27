Venom Prison: neues Release „Primeval“ am 09.10. auf Prosthetic Records

Venom Prison kündigen für den 9. Oktober ein neues Release mit dem Titel Primeval via Prosthetic Records an! Auf Primeval widmet sich die Band noch einmal ihren musikalischen Anfängen und präsentiert ihre frühen EPs Defy The Tyrant und Primal Chaos in frisch überarbeiteter Form sowie zwei brandneue Songs. Neu aufgenommen, gemixt und gemastert büßen die brachialen Metal-Walzen nichts von ihrer ursprünglichen Faszination ein, bieten jedoch auf produktionstechnischer Basis ein klares Upgrade. Einen ersten Vorgeschmack gibt es in Form der überarbeiteten Version des Tracks Defy The Tyrant samt Video:

Die Band kommentiert:

“This song is not only criticising organised religion and Christianity as a whole but also the ways in which it was spread across the whole world; resulting in genocide, rape, colonialism, slavery, misogyny and homophobia. It is this spirit of inherent superiority that characterised the attitude of the European nations as they expanded overseas, competing for colonial power and the conversion of “heathen” natives. Rather than standing up against the trans-Atlantic slavery, the church helped perpetuate the practice, endeavouring to support slavery on biblical grounds. Defy The Tyrant is as relevant today as it was five years ago. As long as there is a master in the sky, there will be slaves on earth.”