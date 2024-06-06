Verlosung: einmal 2 Tickets für das DragonForce Konzert am 07.08.2024 in der Posthalle in Würzburg

Time For Metal und Navigator Productions verlosen einmal 2 Tickets für das DragonForce Konzert am 07.08.2024 in der Posthalle in Würzburg.
Bands: DragonForce, Nekrgoblikon
Datum: 07.08.2024
Ort: Posthalle, Würzburg
Einlass: 19 Uhr
Beginn: 20 Uhr
Tickets: https://posthalle.reservix.de/p/reservix/event/2253523
Das Teilnehmen ist ganz einfach: Ihr müsst nur unten das Formular ausfüllen. Ob ihr gewonnen habt, erfahrt ihr durch eine persönliche E-Mail oder einen Blick in unsere News. Die Verlosung endet am 15.07.2024!
Time For Metal und Navigator Productions wünschen allen Teilnehmern viel Glück!
Einsendeschluss
Monday 15th of July 2024 12:00:00 AM
Teilnahmeformular: