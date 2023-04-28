Verlosung: einmal 2 Tickets für das Shout Loud Vol.15 am 06.05.2023 im Big House in Neuwied

Time For Metal und das Shout Loud verlosen einmal 2 Tickets für das Shout Loud Vol.15 am 06.05.2023 im Big House in Neuwied.

Event: Shout Loud Vol. 15

Bands: Incertain, The Narrator, Sic Zone, Leyka, Deluminate

Ort: Big House, Museumstr. 4a, 56564 Neuwied

Datum: 06.05.2023

Kosten: 10 Euro AK

Veranstalter: Shout Loud Konzerte und mehr (http://www.shout-loud.de/)

Das Teilnehmen ist ganz einfach: Ihr müsst nur unten das Formular ausfüllen. Ob ihr gewonnen habt, erfahrt ihr durch eine persönliche E-Mail oder einen Blick in unsere News. Die Verlosung endet am 03.05.2023!

Time For Metal und Shout Loud wünschen allen Teilnehmern viel Glück!

Einsendeschluss

Wednesday 3rd of May 2023 12:00:00 AM