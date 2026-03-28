Witch Ripper: kündigen ihre „Through The Hourglass“-US-Tour 2026 an

Witch Ripper kündigen ihre erste Nordamerika-Headliner-Tour für 2026 an. Die US-Metalband startet ihre Through The Hourglass Tour 2026 mit einem Warm-up-Konzert am 3. April in Seattle, Washington, unmittelbar vor dem Release ihres neuen Albums Through The Hourglass Tour.

„How to sum up Witch Ripper on tour?“, fragt Frontmann Curtis Parker rhetorisch. „Big energy, big riffs, and four guys who could not be happier playing music. We can hardly wait to hit the road this spring! Nothing feels better than a long string of shows while the band is firing on all cylinders. Come hang out and see this traveling nerd circus in all its glory. We promise all the cosmic time traveling songs you can handle! Hugs free of charge!“

Witch Ripper – Through The Hourglass Tour 2026

03 Apr 2026 Seattle, WA (US) The Sunset Tavern

01 May 2026 Vancouver, BC (CA) The Cobalt

22 May 2026 Bellingham, WA (US) The Shakedown

30 May 2026 Missoula, MT (US) M-80 Chicken

31 May 2026 Boise, ID (US) The Olympic

01 Jun 2026 Salt Lake City, UT (US) Aces High Saloon

02 Jun 2026 Denver, CO (US) The Crypt

03 Jun 2026 Santa Fe, NM (US) Desert Dogs

04 Jun 2026 Phoenix, AZ (US) The Blooze Bar

05 Jun 2026 San Diego, CA (US) McGuffies

06 Jun 2026 Los Angeles, CA (US) The Escondite

08 Jun 2026 San Francisco, CA (US) Bottom of the Hill

09 Jun 2026 Chico, CA (US) Naked Lounge

10 Jun 2026 Reno, NV (US) Pizzava

11 Jun 2026 Eureka, CA (US) The Siren’s Song Tavern

12 Jun 2026 Roseburg, OR (US) The Rosebud Theater

13 Jun 2026 Portland, OR (US) Twilight Cafe and Bar

14 Jun 2026 Seattle, WA (US) Hidden Hall

Die neueste Vorab-Single The Clock Queen ist ein grooviger, kraftvoller und progressiver Track aus ihrem kommenden dritten Album Through The Hourglass, das am 10. April 2026 über Magnetic Eye Records erscheint.

„The Clock Queen is the best representation of Witch Ripper in its purest form: Heavy. Melodic. Progressive“, schreibt Curtis Parker. „In our story, it represents the big reveal of who our antagonist meets in this world they’ve found themselves in. Throughout the album, we peppered in what we call „the clock queen’s theme,” a melody that sneaks its way into almost every song at some point. This song is the culmination of that tension and it’s when we finally meet the driving force of the album: The Clock Queen herself.“

Auf ihrem dritten Album Through The Hourglass entfesseln Witch Ripper ihr ganzes Können und liefern eingängige Melodien, mitreißende Riffs und gnadenlose Hooks in Hülle und Fülle. Die Trackliste findet ihr hier.

Witch Ripper sind:

Chad Fox – Gitarre, Gesang

Brian Kim – Bass, Gesang

Curtis Parker – Gitarre, Gesang

Joe Eck – Schlagzeug

Witch Ripper online:

https://www.facebook.com/MagneticEyeRecords/

https://www.instagram.com/magneticeyerecords/