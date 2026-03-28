Witch Ripper: kündigen ihre „Through The Hourglass“-US-Tour 2026 an

Witch Ripper kündigen ihre erste Nordamerika-Headliner-Tour für 2026 an. Die US-Metalband startet ihre Through The Hourglass Tour 2026 mit einem Warm-up-Konzert am 3. April in Seattle, Washington, unmittelbar vor dem Release ihres neuen Albums Through The Hourglass Tour.
„How to sum up Witch Ripper on tour?“, fragt Frontmann Curtis Parker rhetorisch. „Big energy, big riffs, and four guys who could not be happier playing music. We can hardly wait to hit the road this spring! Nothing feels better than a long string of shows while the band is firing on all cylinders. Come hang out and see this traveling nerd circus in all its glory. We promise all the cosmic time traveling songs you can handle! Hugs free of charge!“
Witch Ripper – Through The Hourglass Tour 2026
03 Apr 2026 Seattle, WA (US) The Sunset Tavern
01 May 2026 Vancouver, BC (CA) The Cobalt
22 May 2026 Bellingham, WA (US) The Shakedown
30 May 2026 Missoula, MT (US) M-80 Chicken
31 May 2026 Boise, ID (US) The Olympic
01 Jun 2026 Salt Lake City, UT (US) Aces High Saloon
02 Jun 2026 Denver, CO (US) The Crypt
03 Jun 2026 Santa Fe, NM (US) Desert Dogs
04 Jun 2026 Phoenix, AZ (US) The Blooze Bar
05 Jun 2026 San Diego, CA (US) McGuffies
06 Jun 2026 Los Angeles, CA (US) The Escondite
08 Jun 2026 San Francisco, CA (US) Bottom of the Hill
09 Jun 2026 Chico, CA (US) Naked Lounge
10 Jun 2026 Reno, NV (US) Pizzava
11 Jun 2026 Eureka, CA (US) The Siren’s Song Tavern
12 Jun 2026 Roseburg, OR (US) The Rosebud Theater
13 Jun 2026 Portland, OR (US) Twilight Cafe and Bar
14 Jun 2026 Seattle, WA (US) Hidden Hall
Die neueste Vorab-Single The Clock Queen ist ein grooviger, kraftvoller und progressiver Track aus ihrem kommenden dritten Album Through The Hourglass, das am 10. April 2026 über Magnetic Eye Records erscheint.
„The Clock Queen is the best representation of Witch Ripper in its purest form: Heavy. Melodic. Progressive“, schreibt Curtis Parker. „In our story, it represents the big reveal of who our antagonist meets in this world they’ve found themselves in. Throughout the album, we peppered in what we call „the clock queen’s theme,” a melody that sneaks its way into almost every song at some point. This song is the culmination of that tension and it’s when we finally meet the driving force of the album: The Clock Queen herself.“
Auf ihrem dritten Album Through The Hourglass entfesseln Witch Ripper ihr ganzes Können und liefern eingängige Melodien, mitreißende Riffs und gnadenlose Hooks in Hülle und Fülle. Die Trackliste findet ihr hier.
Witch Ripper sind:
Chad Fox – Gitarre, Gesang
Brian Kim – Bass, Gesang
Curtis Parker – Gitarre, Gesang
Joe Eck – Schlagzeug
Witch Ripper online:
https://www.facebook.com/MagneticEyeRecords/
https://www.instagram.com/magneticeyerecords/