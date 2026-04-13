Conjurer: veröffentlichen neues Live-Video „The Searing Glow“

Die britischen Metal-Schwergewichte Conjurer haben ein neues Live-Video zu The Searing Glow veröffentlicht, aufgenommen bei ihrem ausverkauften Headliner-Konzert im Londoner Club The Underworld im November 2025.
Die Band kommentiert: „Headlining, let alone selling out, The Underworld was one of the last milestones we had left for this band. From seeing Yob level the place on September 8th 2014 and deciding that night that we had to make this band happen, it’s been a long time coming. Naturally, we’d want to document the occasion so we enlisted our trusty videographer Joe Guppy to get some multicam footage and here it is: The Searing Glow, from our album Unself, live at The Underworld, London.“
Erlebt Conjurer dieses Jahr live auf Tour in Großbritannien, der EU und Nordamerika:
UK-Termine
13/06/2026 Donington, UK @ Download Festival
22/08/2026 Bristol, UK @ ArcTanGent Festival
EU-Termine
14/05/2026 Alkmaar, NL @ Hal 25
15/05/2026 Leeuwarden, NL @ Neushoorn
16/05/2026 Brussels, BE @ La Botanique
17/05/2026 Tilburg, NL @ Little Devil
19/06/2026 Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
27/06/2026 Bourlon, FR @ Rock In Bourlon
08/08/2026 Josefov, CZ @ Brutal Assault
Conjurer – North Amerika
w/ Sadness, Snooze, & Pains
05/22/2026 US NY New York City @ The Meadows
05/23/2026 US ME Portland @ Geno’s Rock Club
05/24/2026 US MA Boston @ The Rockwell
05/26/2026 US RI Providence @ Alchemy
05/27/2026 CAN QC Montreal @ Cabaret Foufs
05/28/2026 CAN ON Ottawa @Dominion Tavern
05/29/2026 CAN ON Toronto @ Prepare The Ground
05/30/2026 US OH Columbus @ Donatos Basement
05/31/2026 US IL Chicago @ Sleeping Village
06/01/2026 US IN Indianapolis @ Black Circle
06/02/2026 US KY Louisville @ Portal
06/03/2026 US TN Nashville @ DRKMTTR
06/04/2026 US GA Atlanta @ Boggs Social & Supply
06/05/2026 US NC Raleigh @ Chapel Of Bones
06/06/2026 US MD Baltimore @ Motown Ballroom
06/07/2026 US PA Philadelphia @ Kung Fu Necktie
Conjurer haben sich seit ihrem Debütalbum Mire (2018) radikal weiterentwickelt, und ihr zweites Album Páthos (2022) brachte ihnen den Ruf ein, zu den aufregendsten britischen Metal-Bands zu gehören. Trotz zahlreicher Nominierungen und Auszeichnungen blieb die vierköpfige Band ihrer einfachen Mission treu: harte Musik zu machen und dabei Spaß zu haben. Conjurer nutzen ihre Bühnenpräsenz lieber, um technisches Können und Musikalität zu präsentieren, anstatt Politik oder Meinungen in den Mittelpunkt zu stellen. Sie leben im Moment und nehmen alles an, was ihnen begegnet.
Conjurer sind:
Brady Deeprose | Gitarre, Gesang
Dani Nightingale | Gitarre, Gesang
Conor Marshall | Bass
Noah See | Schlagzeug
Conjurer online:
https://www.facebook.com/conjureruk
https://www.instagram.com/conjureruk/