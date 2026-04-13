Conjurer: veröffentlichen neues Live-Video „The Searing Glow“

Die britischen Metal-Schwergewichte Conjurer haben ein neues Live-Video zu The Searing Glow veröffentlicht, aufgenommen bei ihrem ausverkauften Headliner-Konzert im Londoner Club The Underworld im November 2025.

Die Band kommentiert: „Headlining, let alone selling out, The Underworld was one of the last milestones we had left for this band. From seeing Yob level the place on September 8th 2014 and deciding that night that we had to make this band happen, it’s been a long time coming. Naturally, we’d want to document the occasion so we enlisted our trusty videographer Joe Guppy to get some multicam footage and here it is: The Searing Glow, from our album Unself, live at The Underworld, London.“

Erlebt Conjurer dieses Jahr live auf Tour in Großbritannien, der EU und Nordamerika:

UK-Termine

13/06/2026 Donington, UK @ Download Festival

22/08/2026 Bristol, UK @ ArcTanGent Festival

EU-Termine

14/05/2026 Alkmaar, NL @ Hal 25

15/05/2026 Leeuwarden, NL @ Neushoorn

16/05/2026 Brussels, BE @ La Botanique

17/05/2026 Tilburg, NL @ Little Devil

19/06/2026 Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

27/06/2026 Bourlon, FR @ Rock In Bourlon

08/08/2026 Josefov, CZ @ Brutal Assault

Conjurer – North Amerika

w/ Sadness, Snooze, & Pains

05/22/2026 US NY New York City @ The Meadows

05/23/2026 US ME Portland @ Geno’s Rock Club

05/24/2026 US MA Boston @ The Rockwell

05/26/2026 US RI Providence @ Alchemy

05/27/2026 CAN QC Montreal @ Cabaret Foufs

05/28/2026 CAN ON Ottawa @Dominion Tavern

05/29/2026 CAN ON Toronto @ Prepare The Ground

05/30/2026 US OH Columbus @ Donatos Basement

05/31/2026 US IL Chicago @ Sleeping Village

06/01/2026 US IN Indianapolis @ Black Circle

06/02/2026 US KY Louisville @ Portal

06/03/2026 US TN Nashville @ DRKMTTR

06/04/2026 US GA Atlanta @ Boggs Social & Supply

06/05/2026 US NC Raleigh @ Chapel Of Bones

06/06/2026 US MD Baltimore @ Motown Ballroom

06/07/2026 US PA Philadelphia @ Kung Fu Necktie

Conjurer haben sich seit ihrem Debütalbum Mire (2018) radikal weiterentwickelt, und ihr zweites Album Páthos (2022) brachte ihnen den Ruf ein, zu den aufregendsten britischen Metal-Bands zu gehören. Trotz zahlreicher Nominierungen und Auszeichnungen blieb die vierköpfige Band ihrer einfachen Mission treu: harte Musik zu machen und dabei Spaß zu haben. Conjurer nutzen ihre Bühnenpräsenz lieber, um technisches Können und Musikalität zu präsentieren, anstatt Politik oder Meinungen in den Mittelpunkt zu stellen. Sie leben im Moment und nehmen alles an, was ihnen begegnet.

Conjurer sind:

Brady Deeprose | Gitarre, Gesang

Dani Nightingale | Gitarre, Gesang

Conor Marshall | Bass

Noah See | Schlagzeug

Conjurer online:

https://www.facebook.com/conjureruk

https://www.instagram.com/conjureruk/