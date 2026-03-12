Yawning Balch: veröffentlichen neues Album „Volume Four“ über Heavy Psych Sounds

Die Instrumental-Rock-Meisterwerke der Mojave-Wüste, Yawning Balch (gegründet von Yawning Man-Mitgliedern und Fu Manchu-Gitarrist Bob Balch), melden sich am 29. Mai mit ihrem vierten Album Volume Four über Heavy Psych Sounds zurück und präsentieren jetzt einen ersten Auszug!

Hört euch den neuen Track Water Ritual (Part 1) hier an:

Yawning Balch ist ein kollaboratives und unermüdlich kreatives Projekt, das den kalifornischen Gitarristen Bob Balch (Fu Manchu, Big Scenic Nowhere) und die Desert-Rock-Pioniere Yawning Man vereint, bestehend aus Gitarrist Gary Arce, Schlagzeuger Bill Stinson und dem legendären Bassisten Mario Lalli (auch Fatso Jetson).

Über den neuen Track erinnert sich Fu Manchu-Gitarrist Bob Balch: “Water Ritual is the second jam we did during a five-hour session in Joshua Tree on April 20th, 2024, at Gatos Trail Studios. I had just picked up a new pedal called The Fable, and it’s all over this track. It’s a delay with all kinds of crazy repeat options. When we mixed it, I wanted portions of the song to have a ’70s dub reggae feel. So Dan at Gatos hooked up his Echoplex to the board and nailed that sound. Jamming with the dudes from Yawning Man is always a blast, and I’m stoked they invited me. Thanks, Gary, Bill, and Mario!“

Die verträumte und jam-getriebene Psychedelic-Rock-Reise von Yawning Balch begann 2023 mit der Veröffentlichung von Volume One und Volume Two, einem Doppelalbum, das aus einer fünfstündigen Jam-Session zwischen Balch und dem Trio in der Joshua-Tree-Wüste entstand. Mit dem Nachfolger Volume Three aus dem Jahr 2025, bei dem Desert-Rock-Legende Mario Lalli am Bass zurückkehrte, bot das Quartett eine weitere faszinierende, mit Liebe zum Detail gestaltete Psychedelic- und Post-Rock-Instrumentalreise.

Im Frühjahr dieses Jahres setzen sie ihre Reise mit himmelhohen, riffbetonten und groovigen Klängen fort und veröffentlichen ihr viertes Album Volume Four über Heavy Psych Sounds.

Über die Entstehung des Projekts sagt Gitarrist Bob Balch: „In November of 2022, I went out to Joshua Tree for a day of jamming with the guys in Yawning Man with the intention of calling it Yawning Balch. No riffs were planned. We just plugged in and played. The only discussion beforehand was that Gary Arce and I wanted to mess with tons of guitar pedals. I knew that while we were jamming it sounded great, but it wasn’t until I got home and listened to it all that I realized we had something special. It’s hard to believe that we jammed for five hours and got two full-length LPs and then some out of it. Every player killed it on these recordings and I’m beyond grateful to have my name involved with this legendary band. Fingers crossed they invite me back out annually for more jam sessions. I hope you enjoy these jams and please use responsibly.“

Yawning Balch sind:

Gary Arce – Gitarre

Bob Balch – Gitarre

Mario Lalli – Bass

Bill Stinson – Schlagzeug

