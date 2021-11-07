A Pale Horse Named Death: veröffentlichen Single „Slave To The Master“

A Pale Horse Named Death, die Doom Metal Band um Type O Negative und Life Of Agony Gründungsmitglied Sal Abruscato, hat mit Slave To The Master die vierte Single aus ihrem neuen Studioalbum Infernum In Terra veröffentlicht. Das inzwischen vierte Album der Formation erschien am 24.09.2021 über Long Branch Records / SPV.

Slave To The Master streamen und das Album Infernum In Terra bestellen: Hier könnt ihr die Singlestreamen und das Albumbestellen: https://smarturl.it/infernuminterra





Bandleader Sal Abruscato über die neue Single:

„This song is up there for one of my favorites, I ended up doing something very different by have the piano dominate this song and keeping it very open feeling with little guitar. About the inner turmoils I go through, the self destructive nihilistic behavior I can possess at times, my inner battles with self esteem, getting older and trying to fight my inner demons since childhood. For me it is a very beautiful song and I love it!.”