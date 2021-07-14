A Pale Horse Named Death: veröffentlichen neue Single „Shards Of Glass“

A Pale Horse Named Death, die Doom Metal Band um Type O Negative und Life Of Agony Gründungsmitglied Sal Abruscato, hat mit Shards Of Glass die zweite Single aus ihrem neuen Studioalbum Infernum In Terra veröffentlicht. Das inzwischen vierte Album der Formation erscheint am 24.09.2021 über Long Branch Records / SPV.

Bandleader Sal Abruscato über die neue Single:

“This song refers to the mental and emotional abuse that happens in a family setting. Tip toeing around a family member that causes only emotional damage to you and your family, what ever they touch they destroy, what ever they say about your character is a lie and no one trusts what you are saying is true. You get this feeling that the broken glass you walk on is what lies in their wake of destruction.“

Infernum In Terra wurde von Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes etc.), bei Maor Appelbaum Mastering in Kalifornien (US), gemischt. Das Artwork steuerte Kelvin Doran aus den Serpent Tusk Studios in Dublin bei.

Sal Abruscato wurde in Brooklyn, NY geboren und begann bereits im Alter von 10 Jahren Schlagzeug zu spielen. Er ist der Mitbegründer von Type O Negative und spielte auf den Alben Slow, Deep & Hard, Origin Of The Feces, Bloody Kisses sowie diversen Best Of Alben und Soundtracks. Sal war ebenfalls der Schlagzeuger von Life Of Agony und spielte auf den Alben River Runs Red, Ugly, River Runs Again, Broken Valley und A Place Where There’s No More Pain. Weitere Projekte sind Supermassiv & My Mortality.

„The album to me represents a new beginning, turning a new leaf shall we say with the same vibe from past albums but with a fresh open minded approach,“ verrät uns der Bandleader. Er fügt hinzu: „There is no real concrete specific concept, it touches on some personal topics in my life long, my interest in the dark arts, that to have light you must have darkness to balance everything. With daylight comes nightfall, with heaven there is hell and at this moment the world seems to be in a very dark place hence the title of the album Infernum In Terra. This is a very dark album, but what else is new I always write dark music to sooth a dark soul!“

Tracklisting Infernum In Terra:

1. Infernum

2. Believe In Something (You Are Lost)

3. Cast Out From The Sky

4. Shards Of Glass

5. Lucifer’s Sun

6. It Is Done

7. Two Headed Snake (Propofol Dreams)

8. Slave To The Master

9. Devil’s Deed

10. Reflections Of The Dead

11. Souls In The Abyss

Infernum In Terra ist ab dem 24.09.2021 über Long Branch Records erhältlich, vorbestellen könnt ihr euch das gute Stück ab sofort HIER!

A Pale Horse Named Death sind:

Sal Abruscato – Vocals & Gitarre

Eddie Heedles – Gitarre

Joe Taylor – Gitarre

Chris Hamilton – Drums

Oddie McLaughlin – Bass

A Pale Horse Named Death online:

www.facebook.com/APHND

www.instagram.com/aphnd