A Pale Horse Named Death: nehmen neues Studioalbum auf

A Pale Horse Named Death haben mit den Aufnahmen zu einem neuen Studioalbum begonnen. Das noch unbetitelte vierte Album der Band soll im Herbst 2021 über Long Branch Records / SPV erscheinen.

Die Formation um Type O Negative– und Life Of Agony-Gründungsmitglied Sal Abruscato veröffentlichte 2011 ihr Debüt And Hell Will Follow Me und verankerte sich mit den darauf folgenden Alben Lay My Soul To Waste (2013) und When The World Becomes Undone (2019) nachhaltig in der Metalszene.

„I am really looking forward to releasing APHNDs fourth album later his year,“ sagt Bandleader Sal Abruscato. Sal ergänzt: „2021 is the 10 year anniversary since APHNDs first album And Hell Will Follow Me was released so it’s even more special for me to release a new album this year. There has been so much depression and anxiety for so many during this pandemic, how the world has literally become undone in 2020. I started working on material back in early 2020 and felt I needed to evolve, switch things up with more instrumentation, different vibes and unleash a new album for the fans this year! We are in the middle of production and I can’t wait to release it. Looking forward to working with Long Branch Records and SPV again as well!“

Neben Sänger und Gitarrist Sal Abruscato gehören auch weiterhin die beiden Gitarristen Joe Taylor und Eddie Heedles zum Line-Up von A Pale Horse Named Death. Neu mit dabei sind Schlagzeuger Chris Hamilton (Blood Simple, Downset) und Bassist Oddie McLaughlin (Black Water Rising, Damn Your Eyes).

Line-Up:

Sal Abruscato – Gesang, Gitarre

Eddie Heedles – Gitarre

Joe Taylor – Gitarre

Chris Hamilton – Schlagzeug

Oddie McLaughlin – Bass

https://www.facebook.com/APHND

http://www.apalehorsenameddeath.com/

Quelle: Long Branch Records