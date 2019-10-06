Allegaeon: launchen Video zu „Metaphobia“

In ein paar Wochen werden sich Allegaeon mal wieder auf Konzertreise begeben und die Apoptosis Tour Pt II durch die USA absolvieren, mit dabei sind Inferi und Paladin. Heute bereits launchen Allegaeon ein neues Video für den Song Metaphobia – er stammt vom aktuellen Album Apoptosis. Regie führte Matthew Zinke und ihr könnt euch „Metaphobia“ ab sofort hier ansehen:
Allegaeon Tour
w/ Inferi, Paladin
Oct. 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Loading Dock
Oct. 17 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
Oct. 18 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
Oct. 19 – Spokane, WA – The Pin!
Oct. 21 – Oakland, CA – Metro Opera House
Oct. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Hi Hat
Oct. 23 – Mesa, AZ – Club Red
Oct. 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street Collective
Oct. 26 – Houston, TX – Satellite Bar
Oct. 28 – Orlando, FL – The Haven
Oct. 29 – Atlanta, GA – 529
Oct. 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy
Nov. 1 – Brooklyn, NY – Gold Sounds
Nov. 2 – Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall
Nov. 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse
Nov. 4 – Minneapolis, MN – The Varsity
Nov. 5 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room