Allegaeon: launchen Video zu „Metaphobia“

In ein paar Wochen werden sich Allegaeon mal wieder auf Konzertreise begeben und die Apoptosis Tour Pt II durch die USA absolvieren, mit dabei sind Inferi und Paladin. Heute bereits launchen Allegaeon ein neues Video für den Song Metaphobia – er stammt vom aktuellen Album Apoptosis. Regie führte Matthew Zinke und ihr könnt euch „Metaphobia“ ab sofort hier ansehen:



Allegaeon Tour

w/ Inferi, Paladin

Oct. 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Loading Dock

Oct. 17 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

Oct. 18 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

Oct. 19 – Spokane, WA – The Pin!

Oct. 21 – Oakland, CA – Metro Opera House

Oct. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Hi Hat

Oct. 23 – Mesa, AZ – Club Red

Oct. 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street Collective

Oct. 26 – Houston, TX – Satellite Bar

Oct. 28 – Orlando, FL – The Haven

Oct. 29 – Atlanta, GA – 529

Oct. 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy

Nov. 1 – Brooklyn, NY – Gold Sounds

Nov. 2 – Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

Nov. 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

Nov. 4 – Minneapolis, MN – The Varsity

Nov. 5 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room