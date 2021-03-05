As Everything Unfolds: veröffentlichen neue Single „On The Inside“

Die britische Post-Hardcore Band As Everything Unfolds veröffentlicht mit On The Inside eine neue Single, samt Musikvideo. On The Inside folgt auf die Singles Hiding From Myself, Take Me There, Stranger In The Mirror, Wallow und Grayscale, die Plattform übergreifend bereits über 2 Millionen Streams erzielen konnten. As Everything Unfolds Debütalbum Within Each Lies The Other erscheint am 26.03.2021 über Long Branch Records.

Seht hier das Video zu On The Inside:

Sängerin Charlie Rolfe über die neue Single:

“Have you ever felt dragged down by what seems to be people that adore you? Have you ever felt like you’re being lied and dragged along for the pleasure of someone else? This song is a story about the thoughts and feelings being in that scenario, holding onto a thought of a day out of that life.”

Within Each Lies The Other Tracklist:

1 On The Inside

2 Take Me There

3 Wallow

4 Stranger In The Mirror

5 I’m Not The Only One

6 Grayscale

7 Stay

8 Let Me Go

9 Hiding From Myself

10 One Last Time

11 Wither

„More than just a family, more than just a subculture, we stand with everyone who feels like they don’t belong. We are hope for the hopeless and joy for the joyless, we are everything you didn’t know you needed. We are As Everything Unfolds.“

As Everything Unfolds sind eine britische Post-Hardcore Band aus High Wycombe. Die Band besteht aus Frontfrau Charlie Rolfe, den Gitarristen Adam Kerr und Owen Hill, Bassist George Hunt, Keyboarder Jon Cassidy und Schlagzeuger Jamie Gowers.

As Everything Unfolds haben ausgedehnte Tourneen durch Großbritannien und Europa gespielt und traten dabei an der Seite von Bands wie Adept, Dream State oder Our Hollow, Our Home auf.

Mit ihrem hohen Arbeitsethos und einer engagierten Fangemeinde im Rücken, wird von der Band zukünftig noch viel zu hören sein. Die Zukunft ist: As Everything Unfolds

Quelle: Long Branch Records