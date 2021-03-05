SOM: 6 Song EP „Awake“ erscheint heute

Heute ist es endlich soweit. Die EP der All Star Postrock Band SOM erscheint digital. Die Band setzt sich aus ehemaligen Mitgliedern von Caspian, Junius, Constants und Adai zusammen, die hier eine neue musikalische Heimat gefunden haben, in der sie das bisherige Schaffen konsequent weiterführen.

Die EP enthält zwei neue Songs sowie Remixe von u.a. Holy Fawn, Hisself (Johnny Dang/O’Brother), U Dye (Marshall Gallagher/Teenage Wrist) und Giuseppe Capolupo (The Devil Wears Prada).

Anbei das Video zum Holy Fawn Remix, das eindrucksvoll zeigt, dass die Band nicht stur ihren Sound fährt, sondern durchaus offen ist für neue Klänge:

Ryan Osterman von Holy Fawn über den Song / Remix: “We met when we got to tour with SOM on the O’Brother tour and just instantly hit it off. We were enamored with their kindness and with how utterly massive these guys were able to sound live. When I got the opportunity to remix one of the new songs, I instantly wanted to jump on it. I heard Awake // Sedate and immediately had gears turning with how I might approach the song in a way that (hopefully) honored it while giving it some sort of Holy Fawn gloom or what have you. I felt this kind of emotional paralysis / Cotard’s Syndrome when [vocalist/guitarist] Will [Benoit] was singing and just wanted to create something to capture that isolation.”

SOM sind:

Will Benoit – Vocals, Guitars

Justin Forrest – Bass

Mike Repasch-Nieves – Guitars

Joel M. Reynolds – Guitars

Duncan Rich – Drums

http://www.som.band

http://facebook.com/somtheband

Quelle: Starkult Promotion