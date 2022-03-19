Bad Wolves: veröffentlichen “If Tomorrow Never Comes” EP inkl. neuer Version mit Spencer Charnas von Ice Nine Kills

Bad Wolves haben ihre neue EP If Tomorrow Never Comes, via Better Noise Music veröffentlicht. Nachdem die Band kürzlich mit Lifeline ihren sechsten #1 Hit am US Active Rock Radio feierte, veröffentlichen sie nun eine EP zur gleichnamigen neuen Radio Single If Tomorrow Never Comes, auf der neben einer neuen Acoustic Version auch ein Feature zum Titeltrack mit Spencer Charnas von Ice Nine Kills enthalten ist. Der Song wird ebenfalls auf dem Soundtrack des kommenden Better Noise Films The Retaliators zu finden sein. Die Originalversion des Songs ist auf dem aktuellen dritten Studioalbum Dear Monsters enthalten und konnte global bis dato über 4 Millionen Streams generieren. In US ist der Song zudem kürzlich in die Top 20 der Active Rock Radio Charts eingestiegen. Das aktuelle Album wurde im Oktober 2021 veröffentlicht und stellte den Fans erstmals den neuen Leadsänger DL vor.

Leadsänger DL freut sich darüber, die neue Musik mit den Fans zu teilen: “If Tomorrow Never Comes is a song about self-reflection and asking oneself who would show up to your funeral and what would they say about you. It was a lot of fun to incorporate Spencer Charnas’ vocals into the song. We’ve wanted to collaborate with him, and it came out better than we could’ve ever imagined. It’s got an energetic tempo and the message behind it is to remind the listener that none of us are guaranteed to wake up tomorrow so live each day with integrity, no regrets and to be present and treat today like it might be your last. We’re excited for fans to hear our new takes on this song in this new EP.”

Ice Nine Kills Leadsänger Spencer Charnas kommentiert: “The history between Ice Nine Kills and Bad Wolves goes way back, so a track together was long overdue. It was a blast to add to an already incredible song with an important message about living for today. I was stoked to hear how the final collaboration came together. Honored to have a part in the history of this killer record as the boys continue their path to dominating modern rock!“

Zur Zeit sind Bad Wolves zusammen mit Papa Roach und Hollywood Undead auf US-Tour unterwegs. Alle Infos zu den Shows gibt es unter: https://badwolvesnation.com/pages/tour.

If Tomorrow Never Comes Tracklisting

1. If Tomorrow Never Comes

2. If Tomorrow Never Comes (featuring Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)

3. If Tomorrow Never Comes (Acoustic)

https://badwolvesnation.com/

https://www.facebook.com/badwolvesofficial