The Hu: kündigen Deluxe Edition ihres zweiten Albums „Rumble Of Thunder“ für den 30. Juni an

Nach dem Erfolg ihres 2022 erschienenen zweiten Albums Rumble Of Thunder kündigen The Hu jetzt eine Deluxe-Version des Albums für den 30. Juni über Better Noise Music an. Rumble Of Thunder: Deluxe Album bringt ihre “stadium-sized metal riffs and thunderous vocal melodies” (Revolver Magazine) mit sieben neuen Tracks: vier akustische Versionen und drei neu aufgenommene Singles mit Gastauftritten und englisch übersetzten Vocals von einigen der Top-Musikern des Rock, darunter William DuVall von Alice In Chains, Serj Tankian (System of A Down), DL von Bad Wolves und die internationale Solokünstlerin LP (Laura Pergolizzi). Das Deluxe Album kann ab sofort vorbestellt werden und erscheint Digital, auf CD, farbigem Vinyl und Kassette.



The Hu haben heute die zweite Single ihres neuen Deluxe-Albums veröffentlicht, die vulkanische Hymne Black Thunder (feat. Serj Tankian und DL of Bad Wolves). Nach der Veröffentlichung von This Is Mongol (feat. William Duvall of Alice In Chains) im Februar, bietet „Black Thunder” einen frischen Blick auf den kulturell geprägten Track und ins Englische übersetzte Vocals. Das ursprüngliche Musikvideo wurde in der Mongolei, dem Heimatland von The Hu, gedreht und hat bis heute über 3 Millionen Aufrufe verzeichnet. Das Video zu dem von Serj Tankian und DL produzierten Track, bei dem Michael Lombardi (The Retailiators, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach) Regie führte, ist ebenfalls heute erschienen.



“Black Thunder -the latest single from our sophomore album, Rumble Of Thunder – is the composition we worked on the longest, and because of that, we recorded many different variations of the song,” kommentiert The Hu Bandleader Gala. “The lyrics and the video have several different meanings on the surface as well as on a deeper level. Therefore, every version of Black Thunder carries a certain unique idea. Our producer and our band members were amazed by the additions that were made by DL and Serj and their unique singing styles, which added to our beloved song. DL’s powerful vocals, topped by the Serj’s signature voice and one-of-a-kind Armenian-American style, is shedding different light to The Hu’s music. We hope our fans enjoy this featured version and feel the soul of the song through their ears.”

Tankian berichtet über seine Erfahrungen bei der Zusammenarbeit mit The Hu und erklärt: „I had discovered the Hu’s music from a YouTube video that a friend sent me and was instantly struck by their powerful and delightful merging of Mongolian folk and metal. A few years back I had scored a film called Furious where we also used the legendary Tuva singing and heavy guitars. So, when they reached out to collaborate, I was intrigued. I appreciate the pride with which they represent their culture through music. It led me down a historical rabbit hole of Mongolians and Armenia. Genghis Khan conquered Armenia along with the rest of Europe, but the Mongols also later teamed up with Armenia to fight the Turkish hordes. Happy I had the chance to collaborate with the Hu and learn all of this in the process.“



DL über die Zusammenarbeit: “Working on this version of The Hu’s Black Thunder was so much fun and so different from what I normally get to do. Their vision, their voices…they’re special. This is more than music, it’s a movement, it’s culture, and I’m honored that I was presented with the opportunity to be part of it.”