The Hu: veröffentlichen neues Live-Video zu „Triangle“

Anlässlich des kommenden Record Store Day kündigen The Hu eine limitierte Vinyl-Edition Live At Glastonbury an, die exklusive Live-Aufnahmen von ihrem Auftritt beim Glastonbury Festival in UK im Jahr 2023 enthält. Die Live At Glastonbury LP wurde auf 140 Gramm „Dusk“ Vinyl gepresst und enthält eine Hülle mit einem 11×17-Poster-Einleger. Sie wird hierzulande exklusiv am Record Store Day, Samstag, 20. April, in allen teilnehmenden Plattenläden erhältlich sein.

The Hu veröffentlichen außerdem das neue Live-Video zum Song Triangle, der auf ihrem zweiten Album Rumble Of Thunder enthalten ist, das im Jahre 2022 über Better Noise Music veröffentlicht wurde. Das Video enthält Aufnahmen von ihrer Co-Headliner-Tour mit den Labelkollegen von Asking Alexandria aus dem Sommer 2023.

The Hu wurden außerdem als direkter Support der Heavy-Metal-Ikonen Iron Maiden auf der kommenden US-Etappe ihrer The Future Past World Tour 2024 im Herbst bestätigt. Tickets und die vollständigen Tourtermine gibt es ab sofort HIER.

“Iron Maiden are the masters of rock music and one of our biggest inspirations”, so Morin Khuur und Kehlkopfsänger Enkush. “The way that they create and perform their music is majestic. I still remember the first time I heard their Trooper song and felt the deep energy behind each word. Something about their rhythm hits so close to home. We can’t wait to be on a tour with them for the first time. America, we will see you very soon and be prepared for the mind-blowing shows we will bring to you!”

