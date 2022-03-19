Beartooth: veröffentlichen Deluxe Version von „Below“

Below gibt es ab sofort als Deluxe Version mit 32 Tracks.

Auf dieser Version gibt es zwei neue Bonustracks: Fighting Back und Permanently Sealed, sowie eine neue Version der aktuellen Radio-Single Skin (Alternate Universe Version), die Akustik- und Elektrosounds mischt. Außerdem sind die kompletten 17 Songs des Live From The Journey Below Livestreams enthalten, der im Juli 2021 im historischen Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana, aufgenommen wurde.

Auf der Homepage der Band ist auch der Vorverkauf für ein 3-LP Set der Deluxe Version gestartet.

Frontman Caleb Shomo kommentiert die neuen Songs wie folgt:

„Fighting Back and Permanently Sealed are undoubtedly experimental songs for Beartooth. I really tried to push the boundaries of what I’m doing with guitar, what I’m doing with my voice, and what I’m doing with the songwriting. The outcome may not have made the first cut of the album, but I think they’re definitely worth hearing and play a big role in how the record ended up turning out. I think it can be really easy to get lost in taking yourself too seriously. And Skin (Alternate Universe) is ultimately about having fun. I really wanted to take a song that was incredibly dark and put a really light twist on it and do something that Beartooth would never normally do, totally focused towards our diehard fans that have been with us and could use something a little bit lighter.“

Beartooth live in Deutschland:

07.06. Bremen – Schlachthof

14.06. Hannover – MusikZentrum

18.06. Mannheim – Maimarkthalle

23.06. Nürnberg – Z-Bau

25.06. Ferropolis – Full Force Festival

Below Deluxe Tracklist (Standard):

Disc One:

Below

Devastation

The Past Is Dead

Fed Up

Dominate

No Return

Phantom Pain

Skin

Hell Of It

I Won’t Give It Up

The Answer

The Last Riff

Skin (Alternate Universe Version)

Fighting Back (Bonus Track)

Permanently Sealed (Bonus Track)

Disc Two:

Below (Live from The Journey Below)

Devastation (Live from The Journey Below)

Hated (Live from The Journey Below)

Sick Of Me (Live from The Journey Below)

Fed Up (Live from The Journey Below)

Dominate (Live from The Journey Below)

The Lines (Live from The Journey Below)

Beaten In Lips (Live from The Journey Below)

Body Bag (Live from The Journey Below)

Hell Of It (Live from The Journey Below)

Skin (Live from The Journey Below)

You Never Know (Live from The Journey Below)

Bad Listener (Live from The Journey Below)

Disease (Live from The Journey Below)

In Between (Live from The Journey Below)

The Past Is Dead (Live from The Journey Below)

The Last Riff (Live from The Journey Below)

Beartooth sind:

Caleb Shomo — Vocals

Zach Huston — Guitars

Will Deely — Guitars

Oshie Bichar — Bass

Connor Denis — Drums

https://beartoothband.com/

https://www.facebook.com/BEARTOOTHband