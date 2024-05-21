Bat: veröffentlichen Musikvideo zu „Revenge Of The Wolf“

Das Metal-Punk-Trio Bat aus Richmond, Virginia, veröffentlicht heute sein zweites Album Under The Crooked Claw über Nuclear Blast Records. Bat, die von den Municipal Waste-Gitarristen Ryan Waste und Nick Poulos ins Leben gerufen wurden, sind vor einem Jahrzehnt aus dem Untergrund aufgestiegen und haben sich auf einen dunklen, lederbeflügelten Weg begeben. Die Band liefert ihren eigenen blutbespritzten Horror, der sich stark an die dreckigere Seite des Speed Metal anlehnt.

Um die Veröffentlichung zu feiern, bieten Bat ihren Fans die Single Revenge Of The Wolf. Die Band hat sich wieder einmal an den Horror-Regisseur Norman Cabrera gewandt, um das perfekte Bildmaterial zu schaffen. Das Video wurde von Rob Lucas gefilmt und von Mike Mendez geschnitten, während Maya Kay für die Produktion verantwortlich war.

Ryan Waste erklärt: „The wait is finally over as our creation takes flight, sinking its claws into the airwaves. It was a true test of our will, caging this beast for what felt like an eternity. I’d especially like to thank my bandmates, Nick and Chris for their hard work and patience through the entire process. We wrote these songs during grim times and their ferocity is certainly emulated by that. Unleashing these tales of terror gives me a sense of fulfillment that is completely unmatched.”

Chris Marshall erklärt: “I still bear the scars from The Claw.”

Nick Poulos kommentiert: “From note to note, speed on speed, to say I’m proud of Under The Crooked Claw is an absolute understatement. We poured our hearts, minds, and souls into this record and I’m so proud of what we accomplished. My favorite Bat offering to date!”

In diesem Sommer werden Bat in den USA eine Reihe von fünf Headliner-Terminen absolvieren, gefolgt von der ersten Hälfte der Lifeless Birth Tour 2024 mit den Headlinern Necrot. Bat werden den ganzen Mai über auftreten, bevor sie sich am 5. Juni in Berkeley der Necrot-Tour anschließen und das Paket am 27. Juni in Boston verlassen. Die zweite Hälfte der Tour wird bis zum 13. Juli andauern und Phobophilic sowie Street Tombs einschließen, die auf der gesamten Tour dabei sein werden.

Bestätigte Termine für Bat sind wie folgt:

Headliner-Termine

05/30 St. Louis, MO – The Sinkhole

05/31 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

06/02 Denver, CO – The Crypt

06/03 Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High Saloon

Lifeless Birth Tour 2024

Support für Necrot mit Street Tombs

06/05 Berkeley, CA – The Cornerstone

06/06 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

06/07 Los Angeles, CA – First St. Billiards

06/08 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

06/09 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground

06/10 Albuquerque, NM – The Launchpad

06/12 Austin, TX – Parish

06/13 Dallas, TX – Three Links

06/14 Houston, TX – The Secret Group

06/15 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground

06/16 New Orleans, LA – Santos

06/18 Tampa, FL – Orpheum

06/19 Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub

06/20 Atlanta, GA – Boggs Social

06/21 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

06/22 Raleigh, NC – Chapel of Bones

06/23 Pittsburgh, PA – Cattivo

06/24 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

06/25 Bensalem, PA – Broken Goblet

06/26 Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows

06/27 Boston, MA – Sonia

Bat sind:

Ryan Waste | Bass & Gesang

Nick Poulos | Gitarre

Chris Marshall | Schlagzeug



