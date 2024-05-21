Bat: veröffentlichen Musikvideo zu „Revenge Of The Wolf“

Das Metal-Punk-Trio Bat aus Richmond, Virginia, veröffentlicht heute sein zweites Album Under The Crooked Claw über Nuclear Blast Records. Bat, die von den Municipal Waste-Gitarristen Ryan Waste und Nick Poulos ins Leben gerufen wurden, sind vor einem Jahrzehnt aus dem Untergrund aufgestiegen und haben sich auf einen dunklen, lederbeflügelten Weg begeben. Die Band liefert ihren eigenen blutbespritzten Horror, der sich stark an die dreckigere Seite des Speed Metal anlehnt.
Um die Veröffentlichung zu feiern, bieten Bat ihren Fans die Single Revenge Of The Wolf. Die Band hat sich wieder einmal an den Horror-Regisseur Norman Cabrera gewandt, um das perfekte Bildmaterial zu schaffen. Das Video wurde von Rob Lucas gefilmt und von Mike Mendez geschnitten, während Maya Kay für die Produktion verantwortlich war.
Ryan Waste erklärt: „The wait is finally over as our creation takes flight, sinking its claws into the airwaves. It was a true test of our will, caging this beast for what felt like an eternity. I’d especially like to thank my bandmates, Nick and Chris for their hard work and patience through the entire process. We wrote these songs during grim times and their ferocity is certainly emulated by that. Unleashing these tales of terror gives me a sense of fulfillment that is completely unmatched.”
Chris Marshall erklärt: “I still bear the scars from The Claw.”
Nick Poulos kommentiert: “From note to note, speed on speed, to say I’m proud of Under The Crooked Claw is an absolute understatement. We poured our hearts, minds, and souls into this record and I’m so proud of what we accomplished. My favorite Bat offering to date!”
In diesem Sommer werden Bat in den USA eine Reihe von fünf Headliner-Terminen absolvieren, gefolgt von der ersten Hälfte der Lifeless Birth Tour 2024 mit den Headlinern Necrot. Bat werden den ganzen Mai über auftreten, bevor sie sich am 5. Juni in Berkeley der Necrot-Tour anschließen und das Paket am 27. Juni in Boston verlassen. Die zweite Hälfte der Tour wird bis zum 13. Juli andauern und Phobophilic sowie Street Tombs einschließen, die auf der gesamten Tour dabei sein werden.
Bestätigte Termine für Bat sind wie folgt:
Headliner-Termine
05/30 St. Louis, MO – The Sinkhole
05/31 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge
06/02 Denver, CO – The Crypt
06/03 Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High Saloon
Lifeless Birth Tour 2024
Support für Necrot mit Street Tombs
06/05 Berkeley, CA – The Cornerstone
06/06 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room
06/07 Los Angeles, CA – First St. Billiards
06/08 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
06/09 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground
06/10 Albuquerque, NM – The Launchpad
06/12 Austin, TX – Parish
06/13 Dallas, TX – Three Links
06/14 Houston, TX – The Secret Group
06/15 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground
06/16 New Orleans, LA – Santos
06/18 Tampa, FL – Orpheum
06/19 Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub
06/20 Atlanta, GA – Boggs Social
06/21 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
06/22 Raleigh, NC – Chapel of Bones
06/23 Pittsburgh, PA – Cattivo
06/24 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
06/25 Bensalem, PA – Broken Goblet
06/26 Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows
06/27 Boston, MA – Sonia
Bat sind:
Ryan Waste | Bass & Gesang
Nick Poulos | Gitarre
Chris Marshall | Schlagzeug
