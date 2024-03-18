Bat: kündigen neues Album „Under The Crooked Claw“ an und veröffentlichen Musikvideo zur neuen Single „Rite For Exorcism“

Das Metal-Punk-Trio Bat aus Richmond, Virginia, liefert seit seinem Aufstieg aus dem Underground vor einem Jahrzehnt seinen eigenen blutbespritzten Horror auf einem dunklen, lederbeflügelten Weg. Bat wurde von den Municipal Waste-Gitarristen Ryan Waste und Nick Poulos ins Leben gerufen und lehnt sich stark an die dreckigere Seite des Speed Metal an. Am 17. Mai wird die Band ihr zweites Album Under The Crooked Claw über Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlichen.

Jeder der 13 Tracks bietet eine neue Horror-Kurzgeschichte mit einer perfekten Mischung aus Heavy Metal, Punk und Rock ’n‘ Roll oder wie Waste es nennt „primitive heavy speed“.

Die Band bietet die erste Single mit dem Titel Rite For Exorcism zusammen mit einem Videoclip an, bei dem Norman Cabrera Regie führte, Maya Kay produzierte und Rob Lucas von den Wolfpack Studios die Kameraführung übernahm.

Ryan Waste von Bat erklärt: “This record came together during dark times and its aggression is surely a reflection of that. Nick, Chris, and I hammered out song after song in a grimy, mold-ridden warehouse, turning our anger at the state of the world into what became Under The Crooked Claw. To set the tone for the album, I called upon legendary Italian horror maestro Fabio Frizzi to compose an intro, just before Bat’s raw force assaults your ears. While simultaneously working on a heavy metal horror script with Norman Cabrera, I shared some of the new Bat songs with him. With our shared taste in film and vision, we devised two video concepts for the upcoming record based on my lyrics. The first offering is our twist on a tale of an exorcism gone awry, that Norman completely nailed to the cross.”

Seht euch das Musikvideo zu Rite For Exorcism hier an:

Streamt die neue Single Rite For Exorcism jetzt auf allen Plattformen unter:

https://bat.bfan.link/rfesg

Under The Crooked Claw vorbestellen/vorab speichern:

https://bat.bfan.link/utcclp

Under The Crooked Claw – Tracklist:

1. Una Torcia Illumina Il Cielo (Fabio Frizzi)

2. Vampyre Lore

3. Rite For Exorcism

4. Streetbanger

5. Just Buried

6. Warshock

7. Horror Vision

8. Battered

9. Revenge Of The Wolf

10. Marauders Of Doom

11. Electric Warning

12. Bastardized Force

13. Final Strike

(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)

Bat – Under The Crooked Claw

Release-Datum: 17.o5. 2024

Das Power-Trio, das durch den Schlagzeuger Chris Marshall ergänzt wurde, zog im Juni 2021 nach Philadelphia, wo Arthur Rizk die grundlegenden Tracks für Under The Crooked Claw aufnahm. Yavé Rust nahm später, als die Band wieder in Richmond war, die Leadgitarren und den Gesang auf. Das Album wurde schließlich von Rizk gemischt und von Joel Grind gemastert. Das Artwork des Albums wurde von Brandon Holt gezeichnet und von Margaret Rolicki koloriert.

In diesem Frühjahr schließen sich Bat mit ihren Freunden von den legendären Exciter zusammen, um zum ersten Mal für alle Heavy Metal-Maniacs in Lateinamerika zu spielen!

Bestätigte Termine für die Latin American 2024 Tour sind:

MAR 29 MX Mexico City @ Circo Volador

MAR 30 CR San Jose @ Peppers Club

MAR 31 CO Bogota @ Boro Room

APR 01 AR Buenos Aires @ Arena Sur

APR 04 BR Belo Horizonte @ Caverna Rock Pub

APR 05 BR Brasilia DF @ Toinha

APR 06 BR Sao Paolo @ Jau Club

APR 08 CL Santiago @ Teatro Coliseo

Bat sind:

Ryan Waste | Bass & Gesang

Nick Poulos | Gitarre

Chris Marshall | Schlagzeug



Bat online:

https://bewareofthebat.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/bewareofthebat/

https://www.instagram.com/bewareofbat/