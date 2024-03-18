Full Earth: feiern Record Release von „Cloud Sculptors“

Cloud Sculptors, das Debütalbum des experimentellen Osloer Rock-Quintetts Full Earth, ist am vergangenen Freitag auf Stickman Records erschienen! Erhältlich als Doppel-LP (inkl. Download) und CD, könnt ihr euer Album unter https://www.stickman-records.com/shop/full-earth-cloud-sculptors/ bestellen.
Streamt den Titeltrack des Albums hier:
Cloud Sculptors – Tracklist:
1. Full Earth Pt. I: Emanation
2. Cloud Sculptors
3. Weltgeist
4. The Collective Unconscious
5. Echo Tears
6. Full Earth Pt. II: Disintegration
(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)
Zur Support von Cloud Sculptors haben Full Earth eine ausgedehnte Europatournee angekündigt, die im April beginnen wird.
Mehr Infos zu Full Earth und ihrem neuen Album Cloud Sculptors findet ihr hier:
Full Earth sind:
Øystein Aadland – Farfisa-Orgel, Yamaha YC30-Orgel, Mellotron, Synthesizer
Ask Vatn Strøm – Gitarren
Simen Wie – E-Bass, zusätzliche Gitarre
Eskild Myrvoll – zusätzliche Gitarre, Korg MS-20 Synthesizer, Geräusche
Ingvald Vassbø – Schlagzeug, Yamaha YC30 Orgel
Full Earth online:
https://www.facebook.com/Fullearth
https://www.instagram.com/full_earth_sounds
https://www.stickman-records.com/band/full-earth