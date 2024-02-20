Blackbriar: sind im Herbst auf Kamelots „Awaken The World Tour 2024“ als Special Guests vertreten

Nach ihrer erfolgreichen Co-Headliner-Tour mit Ad Infinitum kündigen Blackbriar weitere Europatourneen für Oktober/November dieses Jahres an. Blackbriar werden sich Kamelots Awaken The World Tour als Special Guests anschließen. Zusammen mit Ad Infinitum und Frozen Crown werden sie die Bühne mit Kamelot in ganz Europa und Großbritannien teilen.
Zora Cock kommentiert:
“We’ve got exciting news to share with you! We’ll join Kamelot’s Awaken The World Tour this year as a special guest alongside Ad Infinitum and Frozen Crown! This tour will take us to many new and familiar countries, and to say that we’re looking forward to this feels like an understatement. Kamelot is a band we’ve been looking up to for so long, and we feel honored to join them on their tour. We’ve never had the pleasure of meeting them before, just as we never met Frozen Crown, and we can’t wait to do so! We did have the pleasure of being tour buddies with Ad Infinitum last year, and we’re looking forward to continuing these unforgettable times! We can’t wait for these new adventures, see you on the road!”
Kamelot – Awaken The World Tour 2024
Special Guests: Blackbriar, Ad Infinitum, Frozen Crown
12.10. NL – Utrecht, Tivoli
13.10. DE – Munich, Backstage
15.10. DE – Berlin, Kesselhaus
17.10. SK – Bratislava, Majestic
18.10. CZ – Zlin, Rock Cafe
19.10. SI – Ljubljana, Kino Siska
20.10. IT – Milan, Live Club
22.10. ES – Bilboa, Santana 27
23.10. ES – Madrid, Riveira
25.10. FR – Lyon, La Rayonne
26.10. CH – Pratteln, Z7
27.10. DE – Oberhausen, Turbinhalle
29.10. DE – Hamburg, Markthalle
30.10. BE – Antwerpen, Trix
01.11. UK – Wolverhampton, KK’s
02.11. UK – London, Kentish
03.11. UK – Manchester Ritz
Sichert euch eure Tickets hier: https://www.blackbriarmusic.com/#tour
Mehr Infos zu Blackbriar und ihrem aktuellen Album A Dark Euphony findet ihr hier:
Stream/Bestellung des Albums A Dark Euphony hier: https://blackbriar.bfan.link/a-dark-euphony
Blackbriar sind:
Zora Cock – Gesang
René Boxem – Schlagzeug
Bart Winters – Gitarren
Robin Koezen – Gitarren
Siebe Sol Sijpkens – Bass
Ruben Wijga – Keyboards
Blackbriar online:
https://www.blackbriarmusic.com/
https://www.facebook.com/blackbriarmusic
https://www.instagram.com/blackbriarmusic/