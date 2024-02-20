Blackbriar: sind im Herbst auf Kamelots „Awaken The World Tour 2024“ als Special Guests vertreten

Nach ihrer erfolgreichen Co-Headliner-Tour mit Ad Infinitum kündigen Blackbriar weitere Europatourneen für Oktober/November dieses Jahres an. Blackbriar werden sich Kamelots Awaken The World Tour als Special Guests anschließen. Zusammen mit Ad Infinitum und Frozen Crown werden sie die Bühne mit Kamelot in ganz Europa und Großbritannien teilen.

Zora Cock kommentiert:

“We’ve got exciting news to share with you! We’ll join Kamelot’s Awaken The World Tour this year as a special guest alongside Ad Infinitum and Frozen Crown! This tour will take us to many new and familiar countries, and to say that we’re looking forward to this feels like an understatement. Kamelot is a band we’ve been looking up to for so long, and we feel honored to join them on their tour. We’ve never had the pleasure of meeting them before, just as we never met Frozen Crown, and we can’t wait to do so! We did have the pleasure of being tour buddies with Ad Infinitum last year, and we’re looking forward to continuing these unforgettable times! We can’t wait for these new adventures, see you on the road!”

Kamelot – Awaken The World Tour 2024

Special Guests: Blackbriar, Ad Infinitum, Frozen Crown



12.10. NL – Utrecht, Tivoli

13.10. DE – Munich, Backstage

15.10. DE – Berlin, Kesselhaus

17.10. SK – Bratislava, Majestic

18.10. CZ – Zlin, Rock Cafe

19.10. SI – Ljubljana, Kino Siska

20.10. IT – Milan, Live Club

22.10. ES – Bilboa, Santana 27

23.10. ES – Madrid, Riveira

25.10. FR – Lyon, La Rayonne

26.10. CH – Pratteln, Z7

27.10. DE – Oberhausen, Turbinhalle

29.10. DE – Hamburg, Markthalle

30.10. BE – Antwerpen, Trix

01.11. UK – Wolverhampton, KK’s

02.11. UK – London, Kentish

03.11. UK – Manchester Ritz

Sichert euch eure Tickets hier: https://www.blackbriarmusic.com/#tour

Mehr Infos zu Blackbriar und ihrem aktuellen Album A Dark Euphony findet ihr hier:

Stream/Bestellung des Albums A Dark Euphony hier: https://blackbriar.bfan.link/a-dark-euphony

Blackbriar sind:

Zora Cock – Gesang

René Boxem – Schlagzeug

Bart Winters – Gitarren

Robin Koezen – Gitarren

Siebe Sol Sijpkens – Bass

Ruben Wijga – Keyboards

Blackbriar online:

https://www.blackbriarmusic.com/

https://www.facebook.com/blackbriarmusic

https://www.instagram.com/blackbriarmusic/