Die RIAA-zertifizierten, Billboard Charts-Spitzenreiter LAMB OF GOD aus Richmond, Virginia, USA mögen eine der größten Bands der modernen Metal-Szene sein, doch sie werden nie vergessen, wo ihre Ursprünge sind. Mark Morton (Gitarre), John Campbell (Bass) und Chris Adler (Schlagzeug) waren Gründer der ersten Inkarnation dieser Band, damals – bis zum Winter 1994 – noch unter dem Namen BURN THE PRIEST bekannt. Die vier Jungs, die sich vier Jahre zuvor während des Studiums an der Virginia Commonwealth Universität kennengelernt hatten, trafen im Sommer 1995 auf den Sänger Randy Blythe und gemeinsam mit ihrem fünften Mitglied, Chris Adlers Bruder Willie Adler (Gitarre), war die komplette Besetzung somit geboren, die von nun an unter dem Namen LAMB OF GOD auftreten sollte – der Rest ist Metal-Geschichte.

Gitarrist Mark Morton kommentiert: „To truly understand the essence of the band BURN THE PRIEST, one must first consider the landscape in which it began: the mid-90s. Grunge and alternative music ruled the airwaves. Social media and the internet had yet to assume their role as our collective sources for entertainment and cultural exchange. It was a time when DIY ‚zines turned us onto new bands and regional scenes, and ’copy and paste‘ still implied a print shop and a glue stick.“

BURN THE PRIESTs selbstbetiteltes Debütalbum, das via Legion Records (Philadelphia) veröffentlicht worden ist, präsentierte eine ursprüngliche Punk-Band, die nun Metal spielte. Als ihr Bekanntheitsgrad weiter stieg, beschloss die Band deshalb ihren Namen zu ändern, um nicht mit satanischem Metal assoziiert zu werden und änderte ihn in LAMB OF GOD.

Morton fährt fort: „As our sound and songs developed, so did our goals… we began playing basement parties and warehouse shows and in doing so, we realized that the energy we were creating was transferable. The shows we played in those squats and warehouses [in Philadelphia] and the people we met there are forever embedded in our collective consciousness and the DNA of our band.“

Dieses Jahr markiert das 20. Bandjahr seit Veröffentlichung ihres ersten Albums als BURN THE PRIEST. Deshalb wird ein Full-Length-Coveralbum erscheinen, das dem klassischen Punk, Hardcore, Crossover und dem Noise die Ehre erweisen soll – alles Rock-Subgenre, die dazu beigetragen haben, was LAMB OF GOD – und die restliche Welt – heute als Modern Heavy Metal ansehen.

Als BURN THE PRIEST präsentiert die Band »Legion: XX«, welches Tracks, ursprünglich von CRO-MAGS, AGNOSTIC FRONT, QUICKSAND, MINISTRY, BAD BRAINS, MELVINS, S.O.D., THE ACCUSED, BIG BLACK sowie der Richmond-Punk-Band SLIANG LAOS performt, enthält. Ihre Coverversionen zeichnen sich sowohl durch ihre unverwechselbare Präzision aus, die die Band seit zwei Dekaden am Leben erhält, als auch durch ihren rohen, punkigen Sound, den die damaligen College-Studenten gemeinsam mit ihrem Sänger in den Gründungsjahren für sich entdeckt haben. Produziert von Josh Wilbur, zeigt »Legion: XX« BURN THE PRIEST in ihrem wahren Element.

„Our inauspicious beginnings somehow grew into something none of us had ever even imagined possible, let alone aspired to, however, this is the story of BURN THE PRIEST“, fügt Morton hinzu. Und weiter: „The songs we chose to cover on this album reflect that story. They are touchstones from that point in time. The inspiration we gleaned from these bands and these songs carries through our work and our creative pursuits, even to this day. Many thanks to these bands for lighting our fire and endless gratitude to our fans around the world for keeping it lit.“

»Legion: XX« wird ab dem 18. Mai 2018 physisch wie digital via Nuclear Blast erhältlich sein [Epic Records in den USA]. Physische Vorbestellungen (u.a. Merch-Bundles) sind ab sofort hier möglich: http://nblast.de/BTPLegionXX

Ab heute können sich Fans den brandneuen BURN THE PRIEST-Track ‚Kerosene‘ (im Original von BIG BLACK) anhören. Hier entlang:

Streamt oder kauft die zweite Single ‚Kerosene‘ hier: http://nblast.de/BurnThePriestKerosene

Bestellt »Legion: XX« digital vor, um ‚Kerosene‘ und ‚Inherit The Earth‘ sofort zu erhalten!

ICYMI: Schaut ‚Inherit The Earth‘ jetzt an: https://www.vevo.com/artist/burn-the-priest

»Legion: XX« – Tracklist:

01. Inherit The Earth (im Original von THE ACCUSED)

02. Honey Bucket (im Original von MELVINS)

03. Kerosene (im Original von BIG BLACK)

04. Kill Yourself (im Original von S.O.D.)

05. I Against I (im Original von BAD BRAINS)

06. Axis Rot (im Original von SLIANG LAOS)

07. Jesus Built My Hotrod (im Original von MINISTRY)

08. One Voice (im Original von AGNOSTIC FRONT)

09. Dine Alone (im Original von QUICKSAND)

10. We Gotta Know (im Original von CRO-MAGS)

Bonustrack (nur LP!):

11. In The Meantime (im Original von HELMET)

Blythe fügt hinzu: „I have a radio show on Gimmie Radio, and [the station] is all metal shows except for mine. I do the punk rock show because I want to show the direct correlation between my band, and the punk scene going back to THE MC5 and THE STOOGES. There is a direct link — look at old pictures of METALLICA, SLAYER and ANTHRAX, and they’re wearing MISFITS, D.R.I., and C.O.C. t-shirts. They fused the technicality of metal with the intensity of punk rock. Before them, metal was like in slow motion. Speed metal bands were listening to DISCHARGE. I beat that drum all the time when I talk to kids.“

»Legion: XX« zollt dem dunklen, dreckigen Geheimnis des Metal Tribut – die Inspiration des Punk für alle zukünftigen Heavy Music-Veröffentlichungen.

Ab dem 10. Mai werden LAMB OF GOD als Support bei den beiden Nordamerika-Abschnitten von SLAYERs finaler Welttour mit dabei sein. Zudem werden sie einige ausgewählte Festivaldaten sowie Headlineshows mit BEHEMOTH als Support spielen. Tickets und VIP-Pakete sind ab sofort via www.lamb-of-god.com erhältlich. Dies sind alle bisher bestätigten Tourdaten:

w/ SLAYER, ANTHRAX, BEHEMOTH, TESTAMENT

10.05. USA San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center *AUSVERKAUFT*

11.05. USA Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre *AUSVERKAUFT*

12.05. USA Pomona, CA – Fox Theater*

13.05. USA Sacramento, CA – Papa Murphy’s Park *AUSVERKAUFT*

16.05. CDN Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum *AUSVERKAUFT*

17.05. CDN Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre

19.05. CDN Calgary, AB – Big Four *AUSVERKAUFT*

20.05. CDN Edmonton, AB – Shaw Conference Centre *AUSVERKAUFT*

22.05. CDN Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

23.05. USA Sioux Falls, SD – The District*

24.05. USA Minneapolis, MN – Armory *AUSVERKAUFT*

25.05. USA Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

27.05. USA Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *AUSVERKAUFT*

29.05. CDN Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *AUSVERKAUFT*

30.05. CDN Laval, QC – Place Bell *AUSVERKAUFT*

01.06. USA Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun *AUSVERKAUFT*

02.06. USA Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

03.06. USA Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre*

04.06. USA Reading, PA – Santander Arena *AUSVERKAUFT*

06.06. USA Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

07.06. USA Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

09.06. USA Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

10.06. USA Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

11.06. USA Raleigh, NC – The Ritz*

12.06. USA Virginia Beach, VA – VUHL Amphitheater

14.06. USA Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

15.06. USA Orlando, FL – Amphitheater

16.06. CDN Montebello, QC – Rockfest**

17.06. USA Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre *AUSVERKAUFT*

19.06. USA Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory *AUSVERKAUFT*

20.06. USA Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

*nur LOG & BEHEMOTH

**nur LOG

w/ SLAYER, ANTHRAX, TESTAMENT, NAPALM DEATH

26.07. USA Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

27.07. USA Bangor, ME – Impact Music Festival

29.07. USA Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

31.07. USA Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

01.08. USA Albany, NY – Times Union Center

03.08. USA Darien Lake, NY – Performing Arts Center

04.08. USA Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater

06.08. CDN London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

07.08. USA Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

09.08. USA St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

10.08. USA Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

12.08. USA Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

13.08. USA Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

15.08. USA San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

16.08. USA Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre

17.08. USA Omaha, NE – Sokol Auditorium*

18.08. USA Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

19.08. USA Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

21.08. USA Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

22.08. USA Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory*

23.08. USA Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

24.08. USA Auburn, WA – Pain in the Grass

26.08. USA San Jose, CA – SAP Center

*nur LOG & NAPALM DEATH

