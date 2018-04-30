Das Warten hat endlich ein Ende, denn heute erscheint das neue Album der New Yorker Heavy Metal-Kultband RIOT V, »Armor Of Light« via Nuclear Blast.

Das Album kann hier bestellt werden: http://nblast.de/RiotVArmorOfLightSpoti

Digital hier: http://nuclearblast.com/riotv-armoroflight

Auch die Presse ist begeistert:

„…das beste Heavy/Speed/Power/US-Metal Album des Jahres“

Stormbringer.at | 5/5 Punkte

„Wer in das Album des Jahres lauschen mag, sollte sich mit “Armor Of Light” befassen“

Metal.de | 10/10 Punkte

“Ein furioses Album, das jede Menge Speed mit Edelmelodien und höchst eingängigen Refrains verbindet! Akute Suchtgefahr!“

DEAF FOREVER (D)

“It’s an instant classic! The guitars, the riff-section, the vocals – everything is perfect. This album brings the Thundersteel spirit back to life! ”

ROCK HARD (GR)

Zur Feier des Tages präsentiert die Band heute auch das Lyric-Video zum brandneuen Song

‚Angels Thunder & Devils Reign‘. Zu sehen gibt es das Video hier: https://youtu.be/v0vk7szt5aI

Don Van Stavern kommentiert:

„When I decided to keep Riot going it was a very emotional time for Mike and I. Mark Reale was not only a founding member, a great musician and a mentor but a best friend to me and I vowed to him and his family that I would keep the Legacy moving forward. Riot’s 16th record drops tomorrow and I am beyond proud to move forward in this legacy of a band that I once listened to on the way to high school and was once a fan of and now I’m a member of. Some people follow, some don’t. I grew up listening to Joe Anthony in San Antonio and vowed top keep the music alive. This is my 5th and Mike’s 9th record with Riot! Thank you for all the believers including Markus Wosgien at Nuclear Blast! We do this with the utmost respect for the legacy of the band. Thank you again and Shine On!“

Mehr zu »Armor Of Light«:

‚Heart Of A Lion‘ OFFIZIELLES VIDEO:

‚Victory‘ OFFIZIELLES LYRICVIDEO:

‚Messiah‘ OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO:

Trailer #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7ZqncPcY6Y

Trailer #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRFI0XBB-IE

Trailer #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZpI5rFQNT4

Das Album wurde von Chris „The Wizard“ Collier (METAL CHURCH, FLOTSAM & JETSAM, SLIPKNOT, KORN usw.) produziert. Das kultige Cover-Artwok hat Mariusz Gandzel (CRYSTAL VIPER) erstellt.

RIOT V live:

27.07. D Hagen – Kultopia (w/ WOLFEN)

28.07. D Brande-Hörnerkirchen – Headbangers Open Air

29.07. UK Glasgow – Ivory Blacks *NEW*

30.07. UK Newcastle – Trillians *NEW*

31.07. UK London – Underworld *NEW*

02.08. D Mannheim – 7er Club

04.08. D Wacken – Wacken Open Air

05.08. B Genk – Colosseum *NEW*

08.08. E Villena – Leyendas del Rock

»Apocalypse Over Europe«

w/ PRIMAL FEAR

28.09. D Mannheim – MS Connexion Complex

29.09. D Memmingen – Kaminwerk

30.09. H Budapest – Barba Negra

02.10. A Salzburg – Rockhouse

03.10. I Milan – Legend Club

04.10. F Grenoble – L’llyade

05.10. E Barcelona – Salamandra 1

06.10. E Madrid – Mon

07.10. E Bilbao – Santana 27

10.10. F Paris – Petit Bain

11.10. UK London – The Dome

12.10. B Vosselaar – Biebob

13.10. NL Apeldoorn – Podium Gigant

14.10. D Bochum – Zeche

16.10. D Hamburg – Markthalle

17.10. D Rostock – Alte Zuckerfabrik

18.10. D Berlin – Lido

19.10. CZ Zlín – Masters of Rock Café

20.10. D Cham – L.A.

21.10. SLO Ljubljana – Kino Šiška

23.10. A Graz – Explosiv

24.10. CZ Prague – Nová Chmelnice

25.10. CH Pratteln – Z7

26.10. D Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn

27.10. D Geiselwind – MusicHall

