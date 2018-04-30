Das Warten hat endlich ein Ende, denn heute erscheint das neue Album der New Yorker Heavy Metal-Kultband RIOT V, »Armor Of Light« via Nuclear Blast.
Das Album kann hier bestellt werden: http://nblast.de/RiotVArmorOfLightSpoti
Digital hier: http://nuclearblast.com/riotv-armoroflight
Auch die Presse ist begeistert:
„…das beste Heavy/Speed/Power/US-Metal Album des Jahres“
Stormbringer.at | 5/5 Punkte
„Wer in das Album des Jahres lauschen mag, sollte sich mit “Armor Of Light” befassen“
Metal.de | 10/10 Punkte
“Ein furioses Album, das jede Menge Speed mit Edelmelodien und höchst eingängigen Refrains verbindet! Akute Suchtgefahr!“
DEAF FOREVER (D)
“It’s an instant classic! The guitars, the riff-section, the vocals – everything is perfect. This album brings the Thundersteel spirit back to life! ”
ROCK HARD (GR)
Zur Feier des Tages präsentiert die Band heute auch das Lyric-Video zum brandneuen Song
‚Angels Thunder & Devils Reign‘. Zu sehen gibt es das Video hier: https://youtu.be/v0vk7szt5aI
Don Van Stavern kommentiert:
„When I decided to keep Riot going it was a very emotional time for Mike and I. Mark Reale was not only a founding member, a great musician and a mentor but a best friend to me and I vowed to him and his family that I would keep the Legacy moving forward. Riot’s 16th record drops tomorrow and I am beyond proud to move forward in this legacy of a band that I once listened to on the way to high school and was once a fan of and now I’m a member of. Some people follow, some don’t. I grew up listening to Joe Anthony in San Antonio and vowed top keep the music alive. This is my 5th and Mike’s 9th record with Riot! Thank you for all the believers including Markus Wosgien at Nuclear Blast! We do this with the utmost respect for the legacy of the band. Thank you again and Shine On!“
Mehr zu »Armor Of Light«:
‚Heart Of A Lion‘ OFFIZIELLES VIDEO:
‚Victory‘ OFFIZIELLES LYRICVIDEO:
‚Messiah‘ OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO:
Trailer #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7ZqncPcY6Y
Trailer #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRFI0XBB-IE
Trailer #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZpI5rFQNT4
Das Album wurde von Chris „The Wizard“ Collier (METAL CHURCH, FLOTSAM & JETSAM, SLIPKNOT, KORN usw.) produziert. Das kultige Cover-Artwok hat Mariusz Gandzel (CRYSTAL VIPER) erstellt.
RIOT V live:
27.07. D Hagen – Kultopia (w/ WOLFEN)
28.07. D Brande-Hörnerkirchen – Headbangers Open Air
29.07. UK Glasgow – Ivory Blacks *NEW*
30.07. UK Newcastle – Trillians *NEW*
31.07. UK London – Underworld *NEW*
02.08. D Mannheim – 7er Club
04.08. D Wacken – Wacken Open Air
05.08. B Genk – Colosseum *NEW*
08.08. E Villena – Leyendas del Rock
»Apocalypse Over Europe«
w/ PRIMAL FEAR
28.09. D Mannheim – MS Connexion Complex
29.09. D Memmingen – Kaminwerk
30.09. H Budapest – Barba Negra
02.10. A Salzburg – Rockhouse
03.10. I Milan – Legend Club
04.10. F Grenoble – L’llyade
05.10. E Barcelona – Salamandra 1
06.10. E Madrid – Mon
07.10. E Bilbao – Santana 27
10.10. F Paris – Petit Bain
11.10. UK London – The Dome
12.10. B Vosselaar – Biebob
13.10. NL Apeldoorn – Podium Gigant
14.10. D Bochum – Zeche
16.10. D Hamburg – Markthalle
17.10. D Rostock – Alte Zuckerfabrik
18.10. D Berlin – Lido
19.10. CZ Zlín – Masters of Rock Café
20.10. D Cham – L.A.
21.10. SLO Ljubljana – Kino Šiška
23.10. A Graz – Explosiv
24.10. CZ Prague – Nová Chmelnice
25.10. CH Pratteln – Z7
26.10. D Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn
27.10. D Geiselwind – MusicHall