Call Of Charon: veröffentlichen neue digitale Single

Die dritte digitale Single vom kommenden Call Of Charon Debütalbum Plaguebearer – das am 1. November bei Massacre Records erscheint – ist ab heute erhältlich!
Crown Of Creation beinhaltet Gastvocals von Frankie Palmleri (Emmure) und hat ein Lyric Video mit im Gepäck, das man sich hier ansehen kann
Das Lyric Video zur ersten Single, Misery (The Plaguebearer) feat. CJ McMahon von Thy Art Is Murder, ist auf https://youtu.be/2tsMf4xauFo verfügbar und das offizielle Video zu Illusive Savior auf https://youtu.be/WgY_UqQDFWQ
Plaguebearer wurde von Zack Ohren bei Castle Ultimate Productions gemischt und gemastert. Scotty Bates hat das Frontcover des Albums gestaltet. CJ McMahon von Thy Art Is Murder, Frankie Palmeri von Emmure und Henri Sattler von God Dethroned sind auf dem Album als Gastmusiker vertreten.
Das kommende Call Of Charon Album kann man hier vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/plaguebearer
Die Record Release Show findet an Halloween im Jugendhaus Coffee Corner in Essen statt.
Videos
Illusive Savior (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/WgY_UqQDFWQ
Crown Of Creation [Feat. Frankie Palmeri) [Lyric Video] – https://youtu.be/wrl9XhlR470
Misery (The Plaguebearer) [Feat. CJ McMahon] (Lyric Video) – https://youtu.be/2tsMf4xauFo
Call Of Charon – Plaguebearer
Get it here » https://lnk.to/plaguebearer
1. Prayer To An Empty Sky
2. Illusive Savior
3. The Decline Of The West
4. Misery (The Plaguebearer) (Feat. CJ McMahon)
5. These Shining Stars
6. We Had It All (My Excuse)
7. Antigone’s Farewell
8. Crown Of Creation (Feat. Frankie Palmeri)
9. Losing Ground
10. My Darkest Hour
11. Another Path
Release: 01/11/2019 • Massacre Records
Call Of Charon Live
31.10.2019 DE Essen – Jugendhaus Coffee Corner (Album Release Show)
29.11.2019 DE Heiligenhaus – Der Club
https://www.callofcharon.com
https://www.facebook.com/callofcharon
https://www.youtube.com/callofcharon
https://www.instagram.com/callofcharonofficial
https://spoti.fi/2XlIGvc