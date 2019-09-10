Call Of Charon: veröffentlichen neue digitale Single

Die dritte digitale Single vom kommenden Call Of Charon Debütalbum Plaguebearer – das am 1. November bei Massacre Records erscheint – ist ab heute erhältlich!

Crown Of Creation beinhaltet Gastvocals von Frankie Palmleri (Emmure) und hat ein Lyric Video mit im Gepäck, das man sich hier ansehen kann

Das Lyric Video zur ersten Single, Misery (The Plaguebearer) feat. CJ McMahon von Thy Art Is Murder, ist auf https://youtu.be/2tsMf4xauFo verfügbar und das offizielle Video zu Illusive Savior auf https://youtu.be/WgY_UqQDFWQ

Plaguebearer wurde von Zack Ohren bei Castle Ultimate Productions gemischt und gemastert. Scotty Bates hat das Frontcover des Albums gestaltet. CJ McMahon von Thy Art Is Murder, Frankie Palmeri von Emmure und Henri Sattler von God Dethroned sind auf dem Album als Gastmusiker vertreten.

Das kommende Call Of Charon Album kann man hier vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/plaguebearer

Die Record Release Show findet an Halloween im Jugendhaus Coffee Corner in Essen statt.

Illusive Savior (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/WgY_UqQDFWQ

Crown Of Creation [Feat. Frankie Palmeri) [Lyric Video] – https://youtu.be/wrl9XhlR470

Misery (The Plaguebearer) [Feat. CJ McMahon] (Lyric Video) – https://youtu.be/2tsMf4xauFo

Call Of Charon – Plaguebearer

Get it here » https://lnk.to/plaguebearer

1. Prayer To An Empty Sky

2. Illusive Savior

3. The Decline Of The West

4. Misery (The Plaguebearer) (Feat. CJ McMahon)

5. These Shining Stars

6. We Had It All (My Excuse)

7. Antigone’s Farewell

8. Crown Of Creation (Feat. Frankie Palmeri)

9. Losing Ground

10. My Darkest Hour

11. Another Path

Release: 01/11/2019 • Massacre Records

Call Of Charon Live

31.10.2019 DE Essen – Jugendhaus Coffee Corner (Album Release Show)

29.11.2019 DE Heiligenhaus – Der Club

https://www.callofcharon.com

https://www.facebook.com/callofcharon

https://www.youtube.com/callofcharon

https://www.instagram.com/callofcharonofficial

https://spoti.fi/2XlIGvc

