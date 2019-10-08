Startseite
Club From Hell: dieses Wochenende spielen Obscurity, Craving, Timor Et Tremor und Herbstnebel in Erfurt

Club From Hell

Ort: Erfurt

Datum: 12.10.2019

Beginn pünktlich 20 Uhr

Obscurity – Black / Death Metal
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2HJZzHN
Facebook.com/obscuritybergischland

Craving – Melodic Black/Death Metal
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2QurRuC
Facebook.com/cravingofficial

Timor et Tremor – Melodic Black Metal
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2Wb0uor
Facebook.com/chatticblackmetal

Herbstnebel – Black Metal
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2FskWfb
Facebook.com/herbstnebel.official/

Abendkasse: 18 Euro (ausreichend Tickets vorhanden)

Einlass: 19 Uhr

