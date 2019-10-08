Club From Hell: dieses Wochenende spielen Obscurity, Craving, Timor Et Tremor und Herbstnebel in Erfurt

Club From Hell
Ort: Erfurt
Datum: 12.10.2019
Beginn pünktlich 20 Uhr
Obscurity – Black / Death Metal
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2HJZzHN
Facebook.com/obscuritybergischland
Craving – Melodic Black/Death Metal
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2QurRuC
Facebook.com/cravingofficial
Timor et Tremor – Melodic Black Metal
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2Wb0uor
Facebook.com/chatticblackmetal
Herbstnebel – Black Metal
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2FskWfb
Facebook.com/herbstnebel.official/
Abendkasse: 18 Euro (ausreichend Tickets vorhanden)
Einlass: 19 Uhr