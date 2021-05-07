D.R.I.: ‚Four Of A Kind‘, ‚Thrash Zone‘ Vinyl Reissues ab sofort via Metal Blade Records verfügbar

Am 18. Juni werden D.R.I. Vinyl Reissues ihrer klassischen Alben Four Of A Kind (1988) und Thrash Zone (1989) via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Ihr könnt euch jetzt eure Exemplare hier vorbestellen:

EU: eu.kingsroadmerch.com/metal-blade/artist/384

US: indiemerch.com/metalbladerecords/band/dri

Die Alben werden in diesen Formaten verfügbar sein:

D.R.I. – Four Of A Kind Vinylversionen:

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– white / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– tanned skin marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– clear azure blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– greed w/ red splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– clear poker table green marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

– bright red marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

D.R.I. – Thrash Zone Vinylversionen:

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– traffic sign yellow marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– blue jeans marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– bright green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– orange w/ dark olive blob & red / white splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– tangerine marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

– maroon marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

Four Of A Kind Tracklisting

Side A

1. All for Nothing

2. Manifest Destiny

3. Gone Too Long

4. Do the Dream

5. Shut-Up!

6. Modern World

Side B

7. Think for Yourself

8. Slumlord

9. Dead in a Ditch

10. Suit and Tie Guy

11. Man Unkind

Thrash Zone Tracklisting

Side A

1. Thrashard

2. Beneath the Wheel

3. Enemy Within

4. Strategy

5. Labeled Uncurable

6. Gun Control

Side B

7. Kill the Words

8. Drown You Out

9. The Trade

10. Standing in Line

11. Give a Hoot

12. Worker Bee

13. Abduction

D.R.I. online:

http://www.dirtyrottenimbeciles.com