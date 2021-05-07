D.R.I.: ‚Four Of A Kind‘, ‚Thrash Zone‘ Vinyl Reissues ab sofort via Metal Blade Records verfügbar

Am 18. Juni werden D.R.I. Vinyl Reissues ihrer klassischen Alben Four Of A Kind (1988) und Thrash Zone (1989) via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Ihr könnt euch jetzt eure Exemplare hier vorbestellen:
EU: eu.kingsroadmerch.com/metal-blade/artist/384
US: indiemerch.com/metalbladerecords/band/dri
Die Alben werden in diesen Formaten verfügbar sein:
D.R.I. – Four Of A Kind Vinylversionen:
– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
– white / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
– tanned skin marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– clear azure blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– greed w/ red splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– clear poker table green marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
– bright red marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
D.R.I. – Thrash Zone Vinylversionen:
– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
– traffic sign yellow marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
– blue jeans marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– bright green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– orange w/ dark olive blob & red / white splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– tangerine marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
– maroon marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
Four Of A Kind Tracklisting
Side A
1. All for Nothing
2. Manifest Destiny
3. Gone Too Long
4. Do the Dream
5. Shut-Up!
6. Modern World
Side B
7. Think for Yourself
8. Slumlord
9. Dead in a Ditch
10. Suit and Tie Guy
11. Man Unkind
Thrash Zone Tracklisting
Side A
1. Thrashard
2. Beneath the Wheel
3. Enemy Within
4. Strategy
5. Labeled Uncurable
6. Gun Control
Side B
7. Kill the Words
8. Drown You Out
9. The Trade
10. Standing in Line
11. Give a Hoot
12. Worker Bee
13. Abduction
D.R.I. online:
http://www.dirtyrottenimbeciles.com