Equilibrium: enthüllen bezauberndes Video zu „Nexus“ vom neuen Album „Equinox“

Die cineastischen Folk-Metaller Equilibrium haben heute ihr mit Spannung erwartetes neues Studioalbum Equinox über Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlicht. Zu diesem Anlass präsentiert die Band ein bezauberndes Video zum Albumtrack Nexus. Seht es euch hier an:

Equinox besticht durch seine unheimliche Virtuosität und vereint geheimnisvolle Riffs, poetische Melodien und eingängige Hooks zu einem wahren Feuerwerk an Energie und Leidenschaft.

René Berthiaume kommentiert: „The work on Nexus started with a very simple idea: There was the guitar riff and there was the image of running people. I am very proud of the video because it is fully self-made and it was a huge challenge to film this during the coldest days of last year’s winter in Germany. But the actual process of creating something is one of the most important parts for me in art in general.

The same goes for the album Equinox itself: It’s been six years since our last album was released, and a lot of things have happened in that time. We’ve explored what Equilibrium actually means for us and what it should be now and in the future. We’ve continued down the path that we explored throughout the last albums, but at the same time we’ve reconnected with our older works. And on top of that, we’ve explored some new territories. You can now hear this result on Equinox, which is probably the most honest and personal album we’ve ever made. If Equinox would be a movie, it would be probably a mixture of The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty and Princess Mononoke.“

Mehr Informationen zu Equilibrium und ihrem neuen Album Equinox findet ihr hier:

