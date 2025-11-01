Equilibrium: veröffentlichen Video zu neuer Single „Borrowed Waters“ feat. Roniit

Die Pagan-Metal-Band Equilibrium hat ihre neue Single Borrowed Waters veröffentlicht, gemeinsam mit der bezaubernden witchy-pop Künstlerin Roniit. Der Track ist die dritte Single aus ihrem neuen Studioalbum Equinox, das am 28. November erscheinen wird.

Zusätzlich haben Equilibrium ein erdiges, waldähnliches Musikvideo zu Borrowed Waters veröffentlicht, in dem auch Roniit zu sehen ist, die ihre Seele im Einklang mit uralten Gezeiten offenbart. Seht es euch hier an:

Borrowed Waters kann hier gestreamt werden: https://equilibrium.bfan.link/borrowed-waters

René Berthiaume äußerte sich dazu: „This is the first original song of Equilibrium that has not been mostly written by me. I am very picky when it comes to the music, but when Jessy showed me the first demo, I immediately resonated with it. It is a very beautiful and fulfilling process to let other people dive into your project and be part of it. Also the collaboration with Roniit felt very natural. For me authenticity in art is super important and you can hear this also in her voice and see this in her video performance that she created for the song.“

Jessica Rösch erklärte: „Borrowed Waters is a song about surrender. About learning to move and flow with life and with the natural world we’ve all forgotten about a little bit. It speaks of cycles, of old memory and of a language older than us. Of what it means to belong to something much larger than yourself, larger than life itself. The song was born out of a time when everything felt a kinda uncertain. It’s also the first song I’ve ever written that isn’t for my own music project and the first one I don’t sing myself on, which made the process feel incredibly intimate in a completely new way. Hearing someone else carry my words and melodies was so so deeply moving. Roniit captured the spirit and soul of Borrowed Waters in the most profound way and I feel endlessly grateful for her. It’s an incredible honour to have this song on the album. Working with René on music feels like we speak a language only we understand, even without words. Our writing styles are very different, yet somehow they fit together perfectly.“

Roniit fügte hinzu: „I grew up listening to pagan and symphonic metal, and it’s a huge influence on my witchy dark-pop sound. Collaborating with Equilibrium felt like a full circle moment, returning to my metal roots while bringing my own magic into it. Above all, the message of Borrowed Waters really spoke to me. As someone who lives in the forest and practices magic, I see how we are part of nature, not separate from it. The modern world has pulled us further and further away, but this song is a reminder that we still belong to the earth, and that message feels important to share.“

Equinox – Trackliste:

1. Earth Tongue

2. Awakening

3. Legends

4. Archivist

5. Gnosis

6. Bloodwood

7. I’ll Be Thunder

8. Anderswelt

9. One Hundred Hands

10. Borrowed Waters

11. Rituals Of Sun And Moon

12. Nexus

13. Tides Of Time

Equinox wird in folgenden Formaten erhältlich sein:

CD Jewelcase

Vinyl – klar mit braun marmorierter Farbe

Equinox wurde von Equilibrium selbst aufgenommen und produziert, mit bedeutender Unterstützung von verschiedenen Gastmusikern – darunter die ehemalige Eluveitie-Geigerin Shir-Ran Yinon und Mitglieder der niederländischen Viking-Metal-Band Heidevolk – sowie insbesondere von Studio-Guru und Multiinstrumentalist Danny McCook, der den Mixing-Prozess des Albums überwachte.

Während sie sich auf die Veröffentlichung ihres siebten und bisher besten Albums Equinox vorbereiten, stehen die kreativen Hauptakteure René Berthiaume und Jessica Rösch stolz an der Spitze des Modern Metals und läuten eine inspirierende neue Ära ein. Mit einem brandneuen Sänger, Fabian Getto, an der Spitze ist Equinox das markanteste und kraftvollste Statement dieser Band.

Equinox zeigt eine Band, die die Kontrolle über ihre klangliche und spirituelle Welt voll und ganz übernommen hat. Die Songs vereinen ihre geschätzten Markenzeichen und authentische Instrumentierung mit neuer Technologie, elektronischen Elementen und gewaltigen, bewegenden Melodien, die aus den Lautsprechern wie Proklamationen antiker Götter herausreißen. Von dem freudigen Schwung der aktuellen Singles Gnosis und dem melo-death inspirierten Bloodwood bis hin zur mühelosen, kreuzpollinierten Meisterschaft von Earth Tongue, Legends und dem beeindruckenden Nexus hat Equilibrium nie kraftvoller oder leidenschaftlicher geklungen.

Inspiriert von ihren Erfahrungen mit anderen Kreativen haben Equilibrium auch die Entscheidung getroffen, Authentizität in jedem Aspekt ihrer Kunst zu umarmen. Equinox ist mit Kunstwerken geschmückt, die von Jessica Rösch mit ihren eigenen Händen und ohne jeglichen Input von A.I. oder anderer Technologie geschaffen wurden. Das Endergebnis ist atemberaubend und spricht Bände über den Wunsch dieser Band, die Dinge echt zu halten.

In turbulenten Zeiten hält uns echte Kunst in den Dingen, die wirklich zählen, geerdet. Equinox ist ein Statement einer wiedergeborenen Band. Equilibrium haben in der Vergangenheit großartige Musik gemacht, aber nie mit so viel Feuer und Fokus. Vollgepackt mit cleveren Ideen, hymnischen Melodien und drückendem, modernem Metal mit einem organischen, folkgeprägten Twist, öffnet es dieses neue Kapitel in der Geschichte der Band mit einem aufregenden, herzlichen Schwung.

